Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.37 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Republic Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Republic Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of $41.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Republic Bancorp paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Republic Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Republic Bancorp has delivered 8.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Republic Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Republic Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Republic Bancorp is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Republic Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

