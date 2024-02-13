Republic committee member, former city councilor hospitalized following bike accident

Feb. 12—MORGANTOWN — A campaign has been created on fundraising website gofundme to support the family of former Morgantown City Council member Wes Nugent.

According to the campaign page, Nugent was left in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a bicycle accident on the afternoon of Feb. 9.

Scanner traffic from the accident indicated it occurred shortly after noon on Idlewood Drive and resulted in a broken helmet for the unnamed rider who went into cardiac arrest at the scene.

Nugent represents Monongalia County Executive Committee District 1 and the West Virginia Republican Party's Senatorial Executive Committee for the 13th Senatorial District. He also currently serves on the Mountain Line Transit Authority Board of Directors.

He served on Morgantown City Council representing the city's 3rd Ward from 2011-17. He ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the seat in 2019.

Nugent has worked as a professional technologist and web developer for WVU Extension since 2000. He is a past president of the WVU Alumni Band.

The fundraiser page can be found at gofundme.com /f /the-nugent-family As of Monday evening, 99 donors had raised nearly $7, 500.