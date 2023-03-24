Republic of Congo country profile

Map of Congo

Civil wars and militia conflicts have plagued the Republic of Congo.

Nearly half the population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank, even though it is one of sub-Saharan Africa's main oil producers.

Oil is the mainstay of the economy and in recent years the country has tried to increase financial transparency in the sector.

LEADER

President: Denis Sassou Nguesso

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso

Denis Sassou Nguesso is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, having first come to power almost four decades ago.

He was installed as president by the military in 1979 but lost his position in the first multi-party elections in 1992.

He returned to power in 1997 after a brief civil war in which he was backed by Angolan troops.

During his first presidency, he loosened links with the Soviet bloc and gave Western companies roles in oil exploration and production.

MEDIA

Scores of privately-owned radio and TV stations operate alongside the state broadcaster but they are under pressure to self-censor, says Reporters Without Borders.

Facebook is the leading social media network.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the Congo's history:

The capital is named after Pietro Paolo Savorgnan di Brazza, the explorer who paved the way for colonisation of the area

1880 - French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza negotiates an agreement with the Bateke people to establish a protectorate over the north bank of the Congo River. Thirty years later the territory, then known as Middle Congo, becomes a colony of French Equatorial Africa.

1960 - Congo becomes independent with Fulbert Youlou as president.

1997 - Civil war breaks out.

2001 - Peace conference ends war with new constitution.