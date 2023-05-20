Republic district picks early childhood leader, McCullough Elementary principal

Camie Lyons

The Republic school board announced new leadership for McCulloch Elementary and the district's early childhood program Friday.

Camie Lyons will be the new principal of McCulloch, starting July 1. She has been assistant principal at McCulloch for four years.

For the seven years before that, she was a fifth-grade teacher in the district.

Lyons will replace Kevin Creighton, who submitted his resignation this month to accept a job with Springfield Public Schools.

Trey Allen

Trey Allen, who currently works for the Willard district, will be the assistant principal at McCulloch. He has been a physical education teacher in Willard for six years.

Prior to that, he taught physical education in Springfield for three years. He has experience coaching sports at the middle and high school levels including football and track and field.

He has been involved with the Leader in Me program.

Shaina McMunn

Shaina McMunn was named assistant director of early childhood for the district.

She has spent seven years as an elementary teacher in Republic. She currently teaches second grade at Schofield Elementary.

McMunn has served on the district’s curriculum development committees and held many other leadership roles, including on the professional development committee and Schofield’s Lighthouse Team.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Republic district picks early childhood leader, McCullough principal