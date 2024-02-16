Republic FC focusing on youth suicide prevention, will wear 988 patch for second season

(FOX40.COM) — In late December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Hallegere Murthy called mental health the “defining crisis of our time.”

In 2023, over 50,000 Americans died by suicide. That number is higher than any other year on record, according to NBC.

In response to the mental health crisis, Sacramento Republic FC has decided that its players will continue to wear the 988 patch introduced by the organization last season. During the first year with 988 on the jerseys, the club reached over 600,000 people with the message that help is just three numbers away.

“It’s both exciting and humbling to be able to continue our work with Western Health Advantage and WellSpace Health to advance the work we got started,” said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. “The 988 patch on the sleeve was tremendous, but we have more to do.”

“Bringing attention to 988 as a lifeline helps improve the overall health of our community,” said Garry Maisel, CEO of Western Health Advantage. “The simplicity, accessibility, and responsiveness of 988 lets anyone struggling with mental health concerns know that support is just a phone call away.”

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was established in 2005 and switched to a simple three-digit number in 2022. Through calls, texts, and online messaging, trained counselors can assist anyone who is in crisis, experiencing emotional distress, or help friends and family with loved ones they care about.

Last year, the club teamed up with California First Partner Jennifer Siebel-Newsom to release a 90-second PSA highlighting the simplicity behind the lifeline.

Republic FC’s new kits featuring the 988 patch will be released later in the week. Fans will be able to order them at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com to continue to help amplify the team’s message that help is only three digits away.

Republic FC’s season will begin on Saturday, March 9, when the club hosts Orange County SC at Heart Health Park. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

