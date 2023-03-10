Republic First Shares Jump 10% on News of $125 Million Capital Raise

CorpGov
·2 min read

By John Jannarone

Shares of Philadelphia-based regional bank Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRBK) jumped as much as 10% Friday morning after the company announced it had agreed to a $125 million equity capital raise, the culmination of a strategic review it began in September.

The bank said it would sell shares to affiliates of Castle Creek Capital, the leader of the investment round, at a purchase price of $2.25 per share. That compares with yesterday’s closing price of $1.67 per share. Castle Creek, founded in 1990, is an alternative asset management firm focused on the community banking industry.

The news comes just three days after CorpGov published a detailed analysis of the bank’s condition. The analysis suggested the bank pursue such a capital raise if it could make a deal in the best interests of all shareholders. The company has also been approached by an investor group led by George Norcross III, who had proposed a $100 million capital raise and also sought board seats.

The deal with Castle Creek allows the asset manager to nominate one director or board observer on the seven-person board.

“This Capital Raise, which is a testament to the strength and potential of Republic First’s brand and business, positions us to accelerate execution of a strategic plan that targets profitability and enhanced value for stakeholders,” Thomas Geisel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First, said in a statement. “We appreciate the confidence that Castle Creek has shown in our reconstituted leadership team and new vision. Partnering with an experienced bank investor allows us to not only improve our balance sheet, but also draw on Castle Creek’s extensive community banking acumen and success. We are also fortunate that Cohen Private Ventures, which is a meaningful current investor, believes in our vison and opportunity by committing to significantly add to its investment.”

Cohen Private Ventures is the family office of billionaire Steven A. Cohen, CEO of Point72. Mr. Cohen’s vehicle has committed to participate in the capital raise on the same terms as Castle Creek for an aggregate amount of $30 million.

The new cash is important because it can be used to extend loans that generate decent interest income. Right now, a great deal of the bank’s capital is tied up in long-dated bonds it probably doesn’t want to sell at a loss. New cash would allow the bank to build its loan asset base while waiting for some of those bonds to mature.

Contact:

CorpGov

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

The post Republic First Shares Jump 10% on News of $125 Million Capital Raise appeared first on CorpGov.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of First Republic Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of First Republic (NYSE: FRC) have fallen more than 13% as of 12:02 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although I'm guessing it's related to the massive sell-off at SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. Shares of SVB Financial have tanked more than 41%, as of this writing, since the bank announced that it had sold its entire available-for-sale bond book, taking a $1.8 billion loss. SVB also announced its plans to raise $2.25 billion of fresh capital through common stock, a private placement, and preferred stock.

  • Stocks move lower after U.S. adds 311,000 jobs in February

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading on Friday.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: SVB Financial, First Republic, Allbirds, DocuSign, and More

    SVB Financial is forced to sell securities to realign its portfolio in response to higher interest rates, Allbirds reports a fourth-quarter loss wider than a year earlier, and DocuSign swings to a quarterly profit but the stock slides.

  • Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, and 2 Other Spinoffs to Watch in 2023

    Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, Crane, and BorgWarner are planning to hive off a chunk of their businesses in 2023. What investors need to know.

  • First Republic, PacWest Plunge Amid Wider Bank-Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp both plunged Friday as the upheaval at SVB Financial Group spread to other lenders.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still

  • I Want to Buy an Annuity. But What's The Best Age to Get One?

    Annuities are designed to provide you with a consistent stream of income for retirement. If you're interested in adding an annuity to your financial plan, you may be wondering when you should consider purchasing one. The best age to buy … Continue reading → The post What Is the Best Age to Buy an Annuity? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Jobs Report Due After S&P 500 Sell-Off; SVB Financial Still Crashing

    The S&P 500 plunged below its 200-day line as SVB Financial triggered a sell-off in bank stocks. The February jobs report looms.

  • How Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Theater price hikes ‘could force some people to sit on their couch instead', analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for Sunday’s nights Oscars, the box office’s struggles to reach pre-pandemic levels, top theater picks for 2023, and the outlook for the film industry.

  • Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. Silicon Valley was heavily exposed to tech industry and there is little chance of contagion in the banking sector as there was in the months leading up to the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Major banks have sufficient capital to avoid a similar situation.

  • United Airlines Is Making Way for a Huge Change in the Industry

    Since covid-19 restrictions on travel started to lift, a wave of early retirements has left the airline industry with a major shortage of qualified pilots. According to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, the airline has "over 100 regional aircraft that effectively aren't flying because there are not enough pilots to fly them." In 2022, United Airlines launched the Aviate Academy in order to train a new generation of pilots.

  • SVB Abandons Equity Raise, Imperiling Efforts to Restore Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group abandoned a planned equity raise, casting doubt on its efforts to shore up capital as it grapples with losses on its securities portfolio and dwindling deposits from start-ups.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to With

  • California Financial Regulator Shutters Silicon Valley Bank

    Silicon Valley Bank was closed by California's financial regulator and insured depositors can expect to withdraw their money by Monday.

  • West Virginia Republicans Block Child Marriage Ban

    According to Unchained At Last, 78 percent of marriages involving a minor are between an underage girl and an adult man

  • Meta is working on its own ‘decentralised’ Twitter rival amid chaos at Elon Musk’s company

    Facebook parent company Meta is working on its own “decentralised” rival to Twitter. The company is exploring the possibility of a text-based platform, similar to the existing social network. The announcement comes amid increasing chaos at Twitter since Elon Musk took over.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.

  • 2 of the Smartest Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The energy industry is at a high point, but investors should be preparing now for the next low point.

  • Pfizer Is Targeting an Acquisition That Could Be a Game Changer for Its Business

    A big challenge for healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is going to be replacing revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine this year and beyond. One way to accelerate the growth has been by seeking out acquisitions that can bolster its revenue quickly. The company has already been involved in multiple acquisitions over the past few years, but there's one that it's reportedly eyeing that could be a big one and a potential game-changer for its business.