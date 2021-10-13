Republic Launches $60M Crypto Seed Fund

Brandy Betz
·2 min read

The crypto arm of financial services company Republic has launched a $60 million seed fund, its first and flagship fund.

Republic is a crowd-equity platform that offers investments in startups, real estate, gaming and crypto. The company is divided into three arms: the private venture-focused Republic Capital; Republic Crypto; and republic.co, which is the retail, crowdfunding part of the business.

Republic Crypto allows companies to raise funds for and finance coin offerings from pre-sale to launch in compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements. Republic also offers the Note security token, secured on the Algorand blockchain, which provides profit-sharing interests in certain Republic portfolio companies.

Earlier this year, Republic raised $35 million in a Series A funding round that was led by a subsidiary of digital asset firm Galaxy Digital, which Republic said pushed its total fundraising to over $70 million.

New portfolio companies coming in through the crypto fund stand to benefit from the broader Republic ecosystem, according to Republic Capital head Boris Revsin. “There are opportunities for them to do everything from a public sale with the retail platform or to continue to fundraise. We are very hands-on, when needed,” Revsin said in an interview with CoinDesk.

Andrew Durgee, the head of Republic Crypto, said the new fund has already deployed around $11 to $12 million to companies that include video game Star Atlas, TikTok competitor Chingari and a “handful” of other companies. Republic originally expected the fund to deploy over two years but now estimates it’s running six months ahead of schedule.

Asked about future plans for Republic Crypto, Durgee broke his response down into the general business and the fund.

“For Republic Crypto, our focus right now is on treasury management. We’re building out kind of an institutional-grade treasury management solution, and there will be a number of funds that are associated with that as that rolls out,” Durgee told CoinDesk.

“I think on the fund side right now, it’s really about just allocating that into projects that we have kind of a little bit of reach with and more understanding through for the other areas of Republic,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Funded: Coinbase's co-founder is raising $1.5B to invest in new cryptocurrency startups

    Fred Ehrsam's new venture fund comes amid a broader surge in cryptocurrency investments this year.

  • Why Crypto Mining Needs Nuclear Power

    With Bitcoin besieged by environmental critics, two scientists make the case for cleaner “baseload” power.

  • The 'man who broke the Bank of England' finally likes Bitcoin — here are 3 easy ways to hop on

    George Soros has come around on crypto. Maybe you should, too?

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • India's Tata Motors nabs $1 billion for EV plans

    Indian auto heavyweight Tata Motors is planning a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup, staked by the big TPG Rise Climate fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ.Driving the news: Tata is creating a new unit that aims to develop a portfolio of 10 EVs over the next five years and, working with Tata Power, build out charging infrastructure in India, the company said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two funds are investing $1 billi

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer Through 2022

    Below are three cannabis stocks that not only have good long-term prospects, but should also do well (or continue doing well) for the next year or so. Three Fool contributors believe GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are poised to make you richer through 2022 and beyond. Eric Volkman (GrowGeneration): There aren't many pick-and-shovel stocks associated with the marijuana industry, which is only one of several reasons to buy GrowGeneration.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $51.33, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day.

  • Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies two days after taking medical leave

    "Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world," a company statement read.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]