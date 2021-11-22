A Republic man has been found guilty of murder in a fatal stabbing that occurred in September 2017.

Christopher Manuel, 39, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing Bill A. Dauzat.

Earlier this month, Manuel went in front of Greene County Judge Calvin Holden for a bench trial. On Friday, Holden announced he had found Manuel guilty on both charges.

Court documents say Dauzat was stabbed to death outside of a home in 300 block of South Main Street in Republic. In his final breaths, Dauzat allegedly said the name "Chris."

Police quickly identified Manuel as a suspect and arrested him.

The case hit several delays over the years, in part for issues related to Manuel's mental health, before finally going to trial this month.

In a written verdict handed down by Holden, the judge explained that Manuel had testified he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Dauzat.

Manuel's account was that Dauzat had taken Manuel's knife and tried to stab Manuel with it, according to Holden.

Holden explained that the evidence in the case did not match up with Manuel's explanation. For instance, Manuel stabbed Dauzat at least seven times and Manuel fled the scene afterward instead of calling 911.

"The Court does not believe the Defendant’s testimony," Holden wrote.

Manuel is being held in the Greene County Jail. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 21.

Manuel's attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment for this report.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Republic man found guilty of murder in 2017 stabbing