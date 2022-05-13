Republic man gets life sentence after killing 80-year-old woman when he was 16

A Republic man pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison for killing an 80-year-old woman when he was 16.

Trystan Westrip, now 22, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the state dropping his first-degree murder charge down to second-degree murder.

Westrip's attorney Patrick Berrigan explained that a recent law change regarding juvenile offenders means Westrip could become eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Berrigan said Westrip is remorseful for his actions and hopes to someday be released from prison with a chance to become a productive member of society.

Back in October 2016, Westrip killed 80-year-old Mary Shisler at her home near Strafford.

Greene County deputies were called to Shisler's home on North Farm Road 223 after a neighbor noticed Shisler's truck was gone and her home might have been burglarized.

Authorities say Westrip was stopped in Shisler's truck a few hours later in a neighboring county.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, Westrip told deputies he killed an "old lady" and then showed them where he left Shisler's body.

The medical examiner later testified that Shisler was stabbed in the head, but she likely lived for a few hours after the attack.

Westrip ran away from home on Oct. 21, 2016, after an argument with his parents. The statement says he planned to go to Canada, but he did not think his vehicle would make it.

Westrip allegedly told investigators he drove around until he spotted Shisler's house and vehicle. He pulled into the driveway.

The statement says Shisler offered to help Westrip get gasoline and let him borrow her phone.

Westrip told investigators that Shisler then suggested they walk to a neighbor's house to get help, the statement says. When Shisler was in front of him as they walked along Farm Road 223, Westrip told investigators he retrieved his knife and stabbed her in the left temple, the statement says.

According to the statement, Westrip said he lifted Shisler's body over a fence, dragged her into a field and stabbed her approximately seven more times in the head.

Westrip said he went back to Shisler's house, stole several items, tried to set the house on fire and then left in her truck, according to the statement.

In addition to the life sentence for murder, Berrigan said Westrip was also sentenced to 10 years for armed criminal action, seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years for attempted arson. All the sentences will run concurrent to each other.

