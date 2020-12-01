Watch Live:

Republic Services, Habitat for Humanity Identify Projects for $1 Million in Small Business Revitalization Grants

Third round of Committed to Serve projects will support 43 locally owned businesses in 12 markets

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve local affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International will share $1 million in small business revitalization grants from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to support locally owned businesses. This is the third round of grants from Republic Services' Committed to Serve initiative, a $20 million pledge to support the Company's employees, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Republic Services is a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity's neighborhood revitalization efforts, and we are proud to extend our partnership to help America's locally owned small businesses," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Through our Committed to Serve initiative, we're providing targeted economic stimulus at the local level, helping our local communities build back from the pandemic."

The Habitat projects will support 43 locally owned small businesses whose operations have been disrupted by the pandemic. Examples include:

  • Critical repairs to a market, climbing gym and Mexican restaurant in Long Beach, Calif., that have experienced business downturns.

  • Support for a community kitchen and shared workspace in Evansville, Ind., for a caterer that lost access to its kitchen amid the pandemic.

  • Ventilation improvements to a Portland, Ore., building that houses a Laotian restaurant, salon, senior care and health services business to meet updated health requirements.

"We're grateful for Republic Services' support in helping our local Habitat organizations serve their communities during this unprecedented time," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Successful neighborhood revitalization happens at the local level and is led by residents. Supporting the fabric of what makes neighborhoods thrive, creating and sustaining jobs, and ensuring that residents have the resources they need to maintain healthy communities goes hand in hand with our mission of building homes, community and hope."

Grants ranging from $10,000 to $150,000 will be awarded to 12 Habitat organizations in the following markets:

Habitat for Humanity International, NeighborWorks America and Rebuilding Together have each received $1 million in funding through Republic's Committed to Serve initiative. Launched in April, Committed to Serve also included a $6 million investment in local restaurants for meals for the Company's frontline essential workers and $11 million in gift cards for employees to spend in their local economies. Altogether, the Committed to Serve projects are supporting 135 small businesses in 25 markets across the nation.

These efforts directly support Republic Services' long-term sustainability goal to positively impact 20 million people through charitable giving by 2030.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

