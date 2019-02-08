Republic Services (RSG) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Lags Revenues

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed fourth-quarter 2018 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents outpaced the consensus mark by 2 cents and improved 31.1% year over year attributable to benefits (12 cents) from the tax reform policy.

Over the past year, shares of Republic Services have gained 23.9%, outperforming the 13% rise of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues of $2.53 billion lagged the consensus estimate by $6.2 million and decreased 1.2% on a non-adjusted basis year over year. However, the figure improved 2.6% year over year on a pro-forma basis. Top-line growth includes a positive impact of 2.3% internal growth and 30 basis pointsfrom acquisitions.

Revenues in the Collection segment totaled $1.89 billion, up 1.8% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and 3.8% on pro-forma basis. It contributed 75% to total revenues.

Transfer segment revenues of $134.8 million increased 3.7% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and 4.7% on pro-forma basis. It accounted for 5.3% of total revenues.

Landfill segment revenues of $317.7 million decreased 3.4% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and 2.1% on pro-forma basis. It contributed 12.6% to total revenues.

Energy services segment revenues of $45.1 million declined 1.3% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and were flat on a pro-forma basis. It accounted for 1.8% of total revenues.

Other segment revenues of $134.5 million decreased 29.2% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and 3.2% on a pro-forma basis. It contributed 5.3% to total revenues.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $692.2 million declined 0.5% year over year on a non-adjusted basis and 0.4% on a pro-forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.4%. In the prior-year quarter adjusted EBITDA on a non-adjusted basis was 27.2% and 28.2% on a pro-forma basis.

Operating income was $483.3 million compared with $406.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin rose to 19.1% from 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $284.5 million compared with $274.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Republic Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise