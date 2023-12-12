Republic Steel to pay Canton, Ohio EPA to settle emissions lawsuit

CANTON − Republic Steel has agreed to pay $300,000 to the city and $60,000 to the Ohio EPA to settle a court case over air pollution violations at the Canton mill, which closed in August.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday announced the proposed agreement with Republic Steel. The company's payment to the city is to fund a residential house-cleaning program or similar community project.

"The emissions left black dust scattered across homes and neighborhoods, posing an unacceptable and unhealthy nuisance," Yost said in a prepared statement. "The required comprehensive cleanup effort combined with this settlement, is a crucial step toward the long-term well-being of northeastern Ohio."

Republic Steel also is required to submit its shutdown plan to the Ohio EPA and, within 30 days after the judge signs the order, request the termination of air permits for the site. The state's settlement money will fund future air monitoring.

The company must follow Ohio air pollution control laws during the permanent closure process and will face "a detailed schedule of stipulated penalties" if it doesn't, according to Yost's announcement. Attorneys from his Environmental Enforcement Section represented the Ohio EPA and the Air Pollution Control Division of Canton City Public Health.

