Republic Steel workers still in limbo after idling announcement

Tim Armstrong of Perry Township, a 35-year employee of Republic Steel, talks with Union Metal Corporation representatives Christie Peeper, human resources manager, and Kevin Spall, engineering manager, during a job fair Thursday at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton.

Steve Davis and Jackie Pickering each worked for Republic Steel for 44 years.

Davis, a 1977 Sandy Valley High School graduate who lives in Malvern, has spent his entire career at the Canton plant, starting as general labor and working pretty much every job at the plant. He had lived through Republic Steel’s name changes and mergers, as well as the financial uncertainties and seasonal slowdowns.

Pickering, who lives in Austintown in Mahoning County, came to the Canton plant in 2008. She had started at Republic Steel’s Youngstown plant until it closed in the 1980s, then worked at the Massillon site that closed in 2002. She ended up at Republic Steel's site in Lackawanna, New York, until she transferred to Canton to be closer to home.

They each watched how the years of neglect had worn down the Canton facility. Even when company leaders announced in July that millions of dollars would be invested in the plant, they remained skeptical.

But neither of them expected Republic Steel to lock up without notice.

“At least at the other places, we had a warning,” said Pickering, who learned about Republic Steel’s decision to idle its Canton site when her daughter sent her the online Canton Repository article about it.

The Aug. 10 announcement by Republic Steel’s parent company, Grupo Simec, cited a challenging market for its special bar quality steel in its decision to “indefinitely idle” steelmaking operations in Canton and Lackawanna, thus ending leaded steel production in the United States.

The announcement caught union, city and business leaders off guard. They said the company did not honor union contract language or federal law that requires advance notice.

Republic Steel’s abrupt idling has left Davis, Pickering and roughly 200 other Canton workers in limbo over the past three weeks. More than 100 of them arrived at a job fair at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton on Thursday to see what employment options may be available for them, as well as to find out from their coworkers if they’ve learned anything new.

Landon Grogg of Alliance, who has worked at Republic Steel a little over a year, talks with Powell Electrical Systems representatives Sierra Staten and Chris Nutter during a job fair Thursday at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton.

Republic Steel workers weighing their options

Representatives from roughly 50 companies packed the Foltz Center for the job fair, which was hosted by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Stark County Manufacturing Workforce Development Partnership and United Steelworkers Local 1200.

Many of the companies were from Stark County, ranging from H-P Products to Canton Drop Forge to MAC Trailer Enterprise to Minerva Dairy, Ohio Gratings, PCC Airfoils and TimkenSteel. Many of them were ready to hire workers on the spot.

Ryen Meese of Massillon was carrying an armful of company promotional materials to his car when a job recruiter followed him into the hallway to make sure he had all the contact info he needed in case he might be interested in working for them. Meese, 32, who had spent the past six years feeding the furnace at Republic Steel, still wanted to weigh his options.

He knows he doesn’t want to return to a job where he must interact daily with customers, such as when he was the assistant manager at a local auto parts store, but he’s still not sure which company or type of job would be the best fit. The 2010 McKinley High School graduate, whose paychecks covered nearly all of his family’s household bills, believes he has one or two paychecks still coming from Republic Steel before he must seek some type of other income.

Some of the more seasoned Republic Steel workers are weighing whether they want to return to the workforce or retire.

At age 64, Davis is on the cusp of retirement. He would like to find something short-term, perhaps for two or three years, until he can begin to collect his full Social Security benefits.

Pickering, who will turn 65 later this year, wants to continue working to keep herself busy, but she isn’t looking for a 40-hour job or a job where she must start at the minimum salary with only one week of vacation.

At age 81, Richard Fontes of Canton, who has worked at Republic Steel in Canton since 1973, is considering retirement. But he came to the Foltz Center on Thursday because he’s worried that he won’t get his full pension.

“Nobody is telling us nothing,” said Fontes, who had been on vacation when Republic Steel announced the idling. “We don’t know if they’re going to pay us or when they’re going to pay us.”

The 1960 McKinley High School graduate also attended the job fair because he likes to work, saying it’s a trait he inherited from his father who also worked at Republic Steel.

“It’s just in me,” Fontes said. “I’ve always been like that. I would’ve stayed (at Republic Steel) until I couldn’t take it no more.”

But the idea of acclimating to a new company and possibly going back to working afternoon or midnight shift doesn’t appeal to him.

“I just want (Republic Steel) to honor our contract,” Fontes said. “Nobody is talking to us about nothing. They said that it takes time, but how much can we wait?”

John Grindstaff of Minerva, a 50-year Republic Steel employee, talks with Cassidi Bookless from TimkenSteel, as Marvin Johnson fills out an application for TimkenSteel during a job fair Thursday at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton.

