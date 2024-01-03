Republican Assemblywoman Byrnes won't run again in 2024. Here's who she endorsed for seat

Several Steuben County towns and all of Livingston County will have new representation in the state Assembly next year with the planned retirement of a veteran Republican lawmaker at the end of 2024.

Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes of Caledonia said Tuesday she will not seek reelection to a fourth term in the 133rd District.

The district encompasses all of Livingston County and parts of Monroe, Ontario, Wyoming and Steuben counties, including the Steuben towns of Dansville, Wayland, Cohocton and Prattsburgh.

Byrnes' district previously included the City of Hornell, which she represented in the Assembly for four years prior to the redistricting of Assembly lines.

Byrnes said she will complete her current term, which expires at the end of 2024.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the residents of the 133rd District and to be their voice in Albany,” said Byrnes, who was first elected to the state Legislature in 2018. “This has been a difficult decision because the people I represent are not just constituents, they are my friends.”

Hornell Mayor John Buckley called Byrnes "a tremendous advocate" for the city and her district.

"Hornell was a second home of sorts, with Marjorie having a satellite office for constituent services here at City Hall for many years," Buckley said. "From helping navigate uncertainty from the pandemic, to being a strong voice in Albany, Marjorie has been a thoughtful, caring, and effective assemblywoman. I’ve worked with Marjorie closely over the years and consider her a good friend. I wish her all the best."

BYRNES

Byrnes has been in public service for more than 40 years, including 10 years as a Rochester City Court Judge, court attorney to Livingston County Court Judge Dennis S. Cohen and as a Caledonia village trustee.

Byrnes said as much as she valued the opportunity to serve her community at the state Capitol, the extensive time away from the district, her family and loved ones was behind her decision not to run for reelection.

“The Assembly calendar requires being in Albany extensively from January to June and at this point in our lives it is important to spend time with family,” she said in her statement.

Byrnes is a member of Assembly committees on Children and Families, where she has been a leading voice for the Republican Conference, as well as Health, Housing and the Judiciary.

More: How will state legislation impact Southern Tier in 2024? Local reps detail top issues

Byrnes backs Livingston County Clerk Bailey for Assembly position

Byrnes, who has also run on the Conservative Party ballot line, won election comfortably three times in the Republican leaning district.

She is endorsing Livingston County Clerk Andrea Bailey for the Assembly seat.

Bailey, Byrnes said, "is a proven dedicated public servant, knowledgeable about the issues affecting the community and has a strong work ethic."

Byrnes added, “What made my decision easier is that Andrea Bailey is going to run for the 133rd Assembly seat. I am thrilled.”

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Marjorie Byrnes rules out reelection bid in 133rd Assembly District