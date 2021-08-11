Republican Attempt To Smear Biden Over Mayonnaise Gets Creamed On Twitter

North Carolina Republicans are getting creamed on social media for their weird new attack on President Joe Biden.

The state’s GOP tweeted a link to a story on inflation and highlighted a line about a restaurant that claimed to have spent an extra $200 a week on mayonnaise. Naturally, the party blamed it on Biden:

Bidenflation strikes Winston-Salem, NC.



"I am paying $200 more a week in mayonnaise."https://t.co/Hlq4VkpSyf — NCGOP (@NCGOP) August 10, 2021

However, the article quoted experts who blamed the coronavirus pandemic for recent inflation. And the Biden administration said the price increases were a short-term effect of reopening the economy after a year of closures and shutdowns that will eventually settle.

The article also noted that the price index was up by 5.4 percent. Some Twitter users did the math and calculated that at that rate, a restaurant would have to be spending about $3,700 a week on mayo in order to pay an additional $200 a week for the condiment.

A search of e-commerce sites showed that mayo could be had for $10 to $15 a gallon, depending on the brand, meaning the restaurant would be smearing about 250 to 370 gallons a week.

That’s a lot of mayo, as Twitter users were quick to point out:

What designer drug is "mayonnaise" code for? https://t.co/U2doCdAR4H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021

Somebody's eating WAY too much mayonnaise. https://t.co/apAe6ZdhAH — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) August 10, 2021

And yet Biden REFUSES to open up the Strategic Mayonnaise Reserve! https://t.co/msP4G20QwB — Matt Murchison 💛🐝 (@MattMurchison) August 11, 2021

"Experts blame inflated prices on high demand due to the pandemic"



Who was President when the pandemic began? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2021

This economy is rough on my fast-casual all mayonnaise restaurant https://t.co/um0YDvYOei — JP Lyninger ⚜🌹 (@JPLyninger) August 11, 2021

As a chef and line cook in a former life, I can confirm that no restaurant uses anything even close to the quantity of mayo this idiot claims to use. — Honorary Doctor John (@JohnAvignone) August 10, 2021

Just imagine the heroic amounts of mayo this restaurant must be going through https://t.co/R6F1jSkIJl — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 11, 2021

You aren't supposed to inject it directly into a vein https://t.co/KS4fdI2UwI — Jessica Nutt (@JessicaNutt96) August 11, 2021

oh yeah well i'm paying $1000 more a week in mayonnaise https://t.co/ozrmQwcPlt — trans bernie (@saoirsegowan) August 11, 2021

***CLUTCHES PEARLS***



Oh my, mayoflation!!!! 🙊🙊



Forget gold, bitcoin, uranium... mine the mayo!!! https://t.co/6Bfg33XA7g — Cyber Wizard (@DoctorWizard2) August 11, 2021

I thought I was the only one https://t.co/87T9KLzcxH — Joshua Pugh (@JPughMI) August 11, 2021

I love Duke's, but was not aware that it was legal tender in North Carolina. https://t.co/Hj0cKJIx19 — eastsidekate (@eastsidekate) August 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.