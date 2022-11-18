Republican Boebert’s lead over Frisch in Colorado narrows to within recount zone

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican, and Democrat Adam Frisch are running to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

DENVER – Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead has decreased against Democrat Adam Frisch, putting the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado into the automatic recount zone Thursday with some votes still left to count.

Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about 550 votes with new results Thursday in a race that’s being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night.

Over a week after Election Day and with almost all of the counties reporting results in District 3 as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Boebert was still leading over Frisch, but by a slimmer margin. The latest count had Frisch trailing by 551 votes, but the tally was continually updating as counties reported.

The final batch of ballots are counted for the 2022 midterm elections at the Pueblo Elections Department on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

In the last batch of Pueblo County votes reported Thursday afternoon, Frisch netted 123 votes out of 914 ballots from rectified signature cures, military/overseas voters, inter-county transfers and ballots held back from last week's counts to preserve anonymity.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, just a few counties in the district had not yet reported final results: San Juan, Moffat and Otero counties. The Colorado Sun reported that there are less than 200 total outstanding ballots in those three counties combined, which wouldn't be enough to enable Frisch to change Boebert's lead.

The margin was within the threshold for an automatic recount triggered under Colorado law, which is less than half a percent of the leading candidate's votes. For this race, as of the latest count, that threshold was hovering around 815 votes.

Over half of the voters who needed to cure ballots in Pueblo County fixed their signatures: 65%, or 553 of the 851 ballots that were initially rejected, were counted.

Local and national political operatives had been out knocking on doors and calling thousands of people in the district whose ballots needed to be cured.

Pueblo Clerk Bo Ortiz said that some voters complained to election staff about how they were getting rude calls from people around the country.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz looks over the final tabulations for the 2022 midterm elections on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

In Colorado’s election system, where all voters are sent a ballot a few weeks before Election Day, signature verification is a key step to verify voters’ identities.

