Republican breaks with Trump, calls for 'tens of millions' of coronavirus tests

WASHINGTON — Breaking with the leader of his own party, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called for “tens of millions” of diagnostic coronavirus tests to be administered to Americans before the country can begin to return to normal.

Those comments came a day after Trump downplayed diagnostic testing as part of its post-pandemic reopening. “By doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad,” Trump said on Wednesday.

It was not clear if Alexander would want those millions of tests to be deployed daily or weekly, though the latter seemed to be the case. Either would be a drastic improvement over the current state of affairs. The U.S. currently administers about 200,000 tests per day, an insignificant number in a nation of 328 million.

Sen. Lamar Alexander speaks at a hearing on coronavirus testing. (Anna Moneymaker/AFP via Getty Images) More

But it is impossible to administer tests that do not exist. Those “tens of millions of tests” he deemed necessary, Alexander acknowledged, amount to “many more than our current technologies can produce.”

A former governor of Tennessee, Alexander appeared to break with Republican governors in Texas, Florida and Georgia, who have begun to open up their states without having tested statistically significant portions of their populations.

“All the roads back to work, and back to school, lead through testing,” Alexander said during the hearing, which was intended to promote the development of new testing technologies.

So far, 7,759,771 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted across the United States, according to the COVID Tracking Project, a public data clearinghouse. But because multiple tests are administered to those infected with the virus, the number of people who have been tested is far lower than that.

About 75,000 Americans have died from complications related to COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the coronavirus.

Although a reliable conservative, Alexander has never been a close ally of the president, and his planned retirement at year’s end leaves him free to speak without fearing the consequences of a presidential tweet.

“We will need millions more tests than we are producing today,” Alexander asserted at one point. Members of his staff did not respond to a request for details, but the ambitious proposal is not entirely unprecedented. A recent Harvard study said that to reopen safely, the United States needs to test 20 million people per day. That would be 14 times greater than what Alexander appeared to advocating, which in itself would be a major increase over current testing capacity.

His remarks pushing for a significant increase in the nation’s testing capacity came during a Senate Health Committee hearing called “Shark Tank: New Tests for COVID-19.” The reference is to “Shark Tank,” a popular television program in which entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of skeptical celebrity investors.

A similar shark tank project is now underway in the federal government for coronavirus testing. Called the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative, or RADx, it invites private companies to submit their own ideas for new coronavirus tests. Dr. Francis Collins, who directs the National Institutes of Health, testified before Alexander’s panel that the initial call for submissions last month resulted in 1,087 proposals filed with the NIH.