Autoblog

It appears Maverick customers will get a taste of Ford's new build-to-order strategy this fall. Due to limited production allocations and ongoing pandemic-related supply issues, the only hybrid models that will initially be delivered to dealers will be sold orders. Per a dealer representative on MaverickTruckClub.com, this is expected to be the case for the first two months of Maverick's rollout – at minimum – as the company has at least that many verified retail orders in the system.