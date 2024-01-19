What! Republican Chair Throws Famous Black Congresswoman Out Of Hearing

US Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) delivers remarks to a World AIDS Day event hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding in Washington, DC, on December 2, 2022.



Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) was unceremoniously tossed out of a committee hearing by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) on Thursday — after voicing her opinion on the relationship (or lack thereof) between the United States and Cuba.



“I was just kicked out of a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Cuba police because the Republican Chair didn’t like my views,” posted the California Congresswoman on X, later adding, “By taking this action the Chair is conducting the same silencing of alternative voices that occurs under undemocratic regimes & authoritarians like Trump.”

Congresswoman Lee has long advocated for a ending the embargo between the United States and Cuba, similar to the process that took place under former President Barack Obama. Being the odd one out on an issue isn’t new territory for the California Congresswoman — who was the lone vote against the war in Afghanistan.

However, this isn’t the only time in recent history we’ve seen Black politicians booted from hearings over voicing differences of opinion.

Last year, after two Black Tennessee lawmakers were booted from office by the GOP and then brought back by voters — Tennessee Republicans changed the rules in order to kick them out of the chamber.

And Democrats have criticized Republicans on the Hill for censuring Black and POC lawmakers — in what they’ve called an attempt to silence them.

