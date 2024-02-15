Republican chair urges candidates not to answer Enquirer survey on Jan. 6, Trump

The head of the Hamilton County Republican Party urged Republican candidates in the county to not respond to an Enquirer survey that asks about Donald Trump and January 6.

The Enquirer, in a survey sent out this week, asked Republican candidates running in Hamilton County five questions. The questions included whether Donald Trump should hold office if convicted of a crime and how they would describe the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The questions were designed to show how candidates in a Republican primary might differ from each other. The primary is March 19.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Russell Mock sent a letter on Wednesday to the candidate asking them to not respond.

"I find the survey to be deeply biased and unfair in its questioning of the Republican candidates," Mock wrote in the letter. Mock, in the letter, doesn't specify which questions he believed crossed the line.

When asked what questions went too far, Mock told The Enquirer he thinks questions about Trump and January 6 aren’t relevant to local races. He said the questions should have been about local issues, such as the economy, law enforcement and tax policy.

“January 6 was a terrible day,” Mock told The Enquirer. “It was a terrible day in our history. But I truly believe that elections are about the future and not the past. And I just think we should start moving forward. And I just think it was very unfair to ask those questions to local candidates.”

The Enquirer did not send individual surveys for different races but sent the same survey to all Republican candidates running in congressional races, state House races and local county races.

"These surveys are designed to help readers and voters decide who should serve us as our elected officials,” Enquirer politics editor Carl Weiser said. “It's important to know where candidates stand on the defining issues and events of our times."

Since it’s a primary, The Enquirer created a survey for Republicans and a survey for Democrats. The surveys were mostly the same, except Republicans were asked about Trump and Democrats were asked about President Joe Biden. The questions to each survey are below.

Republican Survey

How would you describe the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

If Trump is convicted of a crime, should he hold office? Would you vote for him?

Do you think any groups suffer from discrimination? If so what groups and what should be done to address it?

What, if any, changes would you make to the immigration system and providing paths to citizenship?

What role should government play in people’s health decisions?

Democratic Survey

Do you support Joe Biden as the nominee for president? Why or why not?

Do you think any groups suffer from discrimination? If so what groups and what should be done to address it?

What, if any, changes would you make to the immigration system and providing paths to citizenship?

What role should government play in people’s health decisions?

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County Ohio GOP chair urges candidates to not answer survey