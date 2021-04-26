Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

FILE PHOTO: House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged.

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, told reporters the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was too serious a topic for the panel reviewing it to have a divided focus.

"What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida. "It's very important that the Jan. 6 commission focus on what happened on Jan. 6 and what led to that."

Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol that day, fighting with police and sending lawmakers running for safety in violence that left five dead and led to Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection.

Cheney was one of just 10 House of Representatives Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, a move that has drawn the ire of the former president and his supporters.

The proposed Jan. 6 commission needs strong bipartisan support in Congress, if it is to be credible. But its scope remains a stumbling block, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's willingness to compromise on the proposed panel's makeup and subpoena powers.

Cheney's comments came a day after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that the panel should also focus on the widespread and sometimes violent protests across the United States last year after the murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has also called for a wide focus, saying it would help the commission find "broad bipartisan support."

Cheney said she is also concerned about last year's unrest but added: "That's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions."

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP interview: Alaska governor shares vaccine with Canada

    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has offered COVID-19 vaccines to residents of the small British Columbia town of Stewart, with hopes it could lead the Canadian government to ease restrictions between Stewart and the tiny Alaska border community of Hyder a couple miles away. The trip included travel from Ketchikan to Hyder on a float plane that held seven people, including the pilot.

  • Democratic U.S. Representative Tim Ryan launches run for Senate

    Veteran U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Monday said he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rob Portman, as he and his fellow Democrats battle to hang onto their slim majorities in Congress in the 2022 elections. Since being elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, Ryan, 48, has cast himself as a voice for working-class voters, many of whom have fallen on hard times in his northeast Ohio congressional district that at one time was an epicenter of U.S. industrial might. "Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind," Ryan said.

  • For many U.S. college Republicans, time to 'move on' from Trump

    When a majority of Cornell University's Republican club voted to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, many of its moderate members left the group. After Joe Biden won and club leader Weston Barker wrote an op-ed in the school paper urging people to accept the Democrat as the legitimately elected president, pro-Trump members defected. The club remains deeply divided months later, Barker said, with its members - like Republicans nationally - split on the best path forward as the party looks to regain some power in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeks

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization expects to decide whether to give emergency approval for China's two main COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks, Assistant Director-General Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão told a briefing on Monday. Simao said the WHO could decide on a vaccine made by Sinopharm by the end of this week, and one made by Sinovac Biotech by the end of next week. China has already deployed millions of doses of both vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

  • Oscars Overseas Reactions: China Media Mostly Mum But Korea, Denmark, UK Politicians Exuberant

    With such a varied mix winners from around the world at Sunday’s Oscars, local media has been awash with praise as news of victories spread from Los Angeles to Seoul, and Copenhagen to London — but not so much in China. As expected, Chinese state media has largely ignored Sunday’s Oscars, with no discernible mention […]

  • Emanuel goes 8 2/3 in relief in MLB debut, Astros bop Angels

    Kent Emanuel had just sat down in the bullpen and was preparing to enjoy a leisurely cup of coffee during the first inning on Saturday. After toiling in the minors for seven long seasons, the Houston Astros pitcher was thrown into his major league debut at a moment's notice. Emanuel worked 8 2/3 innings in relief, saving Houston's bullpen after Jake Odorizzi left early with an injury, and the Astros routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-2.

  • Mom devoted her life to her disabled son. A hospital said she was using him to make money

    Ashley Lamendola was still a teen when medical staff at St. Petersburg General Hospital delivered the awful news that would change her life forever: Her newborn son, Hunter, had suffered profound brain damage and would do little more than breathe without help.

  • Democrats up pressure on Biden to include Medicare expansion, prescription drugs in 'families plan'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week called for Biden's plan to include measures to lower health costs and prescription drug prices.

  • Top House Republican Defends Trump's Response To Capitol Riot: 'He Put A Video Out'

    Fox News' Chris Wallace grilled House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about his Jan. 6 conversations with the then-president.

  • Influencers ordered to stay out of Utah drainage ditch which has become bizarre Instagram hotspot

    Side of highway ‘looked like Disneyland parking lot’ after social media images of ‘blue canal’ go viral

  • False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

    SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no object and no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday. Lt. Col. Erin Dick, a spokeswoman for Space Command, said it was believed at the time that an object was going to come close to the newly launched SpaceX capsule carrying a crew to the International Space Station.

  • North Carolina sheriff to request video of deadly shooting of Black man

    Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he would ask the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm that releasing the video would not undermine its investigation into the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City. "Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released," Wooten said in a video posted on Saturday.

  • AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

    The U.S. will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clears federal safety reviews, the White House told The Associated Press on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward conservative groups on concealing donors

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic to a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy in place for the past decade violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. Democratic-governed California, the most populous U.S. state, has said the donor information is required from such groups as part of the state attorney general's duty to prevent charitable fraud.

  • ‘It can never be replaced.’ What it takes to save a 190-year-old tree in North Texas

    “Don’t give up and refuse to accept the antiquated argument that what you are trying to save is ‘just a tree.”

  • New U.S. census data will show which states gain or lose House seats

    The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday will release the data that determines whether states gain or lose congressional seats and Electoral College votes, setting the stage for a pitched battle over redistricting that could reshape political power in Washington for a decade. Under the U.S. Constitution, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the votes in the Electoral College that determines the U.S. president every four years are divided among the 50 states based on population, with every state receiving at least one congressional seat. The seats are reapportioned every 10 years following the decennial census count.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: QBs make history at the top of the board

    See where the top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws