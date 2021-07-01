Republican Cheney, House impeachment managers to serve on U.S. panel probing Jan. 6 -Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
1 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had named Republican Representative Liz Cheney and Democrat Adam Schiff, who led the arguments for the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump before the Senate, to a congressional select committee investigating the Capitol Hill violence of Jan. 6.

Pelosi said House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, also a Democrat, will head the panel.

Pelosi would not comment whether Trump would be called to testify. Trump delivered fiery remarks at the White House and then encouraged supporters to march to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were counting electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

The violence that erupted forced lawmakers, staff and journalists to barricade themselves in offices and undisclosed locations. Nearly six months later, lawmakers passed legislation establishing a Democrat-majority select committee to investigate what had happened.

Pelosi said her goal with the committee will be "protecting our country against the negative forces that attacked our Capitol."

It was unclear whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will name Republican members of the panel. Pelosi noted, however, that with Thursday's announcement there is now a "quorum" for the special committee to conduct its work.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

