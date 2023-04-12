Republican Colorado Lawmaker Rips State’s Disabilities Bill In Bizarre Speech

Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf (R) recently criticized a bill providing protections for people with disabilities in his state.

Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf (R) recently criticized a bill providing protections for people with disabilities in his state.

A Colorado State Representative apparently decided the best way to protest a bill designed to help disabled people is to attack their intelligence.

On Tuesday, Rep. Richard Holtorf (R) spoke out against HB23-1032, a bill that clarifies the remedies a person with a disability is entitled to under current Colorado law regarding discrimination in public spaces.

Holtorf felt so strongly the bill was a bad idea for Colorado residents that he protested it by ... using “Spanish” law?

As RawStory put it, Holtorf said Colorado doesn’t need additional protections for people with disabilities against discrimination because Spain won’t let participants at the famous “running of the bulls” in Pamplona sue if they get injured.

“If you’re dumb enough to get on this road and run the eight blocks, ten blocks and run in the ring and you get hurt, you own it,” he said. “And that’s Spanish law.”

“There’s no liability, there’s no lawsuits, you don’t get to do any of that,” he added. “Because you’re responsible for the risks that you take in this running of the bulls.”

As you can see in the clip below, Holtorf was quite enamored of his hot take.

NEW: State Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) argued against civil liability for disability discrimination by likening people with disabilities to those hurt during Pamplona's running of the bulls. "If you're dumb enough to get on this road and run... you own it" Holtorf said. #colegpic.twitter.com/pvlMciguDe — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) April 11, 2023

HuffPost contacted Holtorf for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

However, Rep. David Ortiz (D), author of the bill that Holtorf was criticizing, ripped into his Republican colleague’s response on Twitter.

Story continues

Ortiz, who became paralyzed while serving as a helicopter pilot in the United States Army, said, “The absolute#ableism and ignorance on display here against community living with a disability AND ANY MOVEMENT we try and make toward securing our basic human rights and#basicaccess is astounding.”

The absolute #ableism and ignorance on display here against community living with a disability ♿️ AND ANY MOVEMENT we try and make toward securing our basic human rights and #basicaccess is astounding. #COLeg#COPoliticshttps://t.co/ihUZ1fpVCi — David Ortiz (@DavidDOrtizCO) April 11, 2023

Other representatives also condemned Holtorf’s comments.

Indeed. Holtorf's comparing the struggles of Coloradans with disabilities to a deliberate choice of risking your life by running with the bulls in Pamplona was among the most insulting things I've heard in all my time in the State House. #copolitics#coleghttps://t.co/I3cu0LXqUl — Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy (@Kennedy4CO) April 11, 2023

The Republicans have chosen to delay the clock by filibustering HB23-1032 - remedies for people with disabilities. Rep. Holtorf even went so far as to blame ppl with disabilities for their disabilities. What a disgrace. — Lorena Garcia (@RepLorenaGarcia) April 11, 2023

Non-politicians chimed in as well.

So this is what right wingers think of disabled folks? They're like people who run with the bulls in Pamplona and get injured, and thus don't deserve anti-discrimination protections? What risk did disabled folks take, exactly? And why are these people all so vile? https://t.co/tP99kjfUFP — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 11, 2023

Apparently, I took the audacious risk of being born. My bad. #coleghttps://t.co/xUm1v0QXPg — Hillary Jorgensen (@hillary5280) April 11, 2023

Holtorf is a terrible human being. He has previously told Rep. Tom Sullivan to just get over his son's murder in the Aurora theater mass shooting and called a Black colleague "Buckwheat" He is a disgusting prick https://t.co/8o2AoQ1dFa — TheNoirPoetographer (@NoirPoetograpy) April 11, 2023

In what might be the least shocking political news ever, this isn’t the first time Holtorf has said or done something offensive or dangerous.

Last May, he was reprimanded after calling a colleague “Buckwheat” during a legislative stimulus measure debate.

In March 2022, he tripped while hurrying to the House chambers for a vote, causing his gun to fall to the ground. Luckily, the gun did not discharge, and no one was hurt.

In February 2021, he was heavily criticized after he told another lawmaker whose son was murdered in the Aurora theater shooting, “You have to let go.”

Related...