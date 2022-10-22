Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November's midterm elections — an allegation Google denies.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of California Friday evening, accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group's emails to users' spam folders, impacting both fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states.

“Enough is enough — we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement to The Associated Press. “For ten months in a row, Google has sent crucial end-of-month Republican GOTV and fundraising emails to spam with zero explanation. We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias."

Google, in a statement, denied the charges. “As we have repeatedly said, we simply don’t filter emails based on political affiliation. Gmail’s spam filters reflect users’ actions," said spokesperson José Castañeda, adding that the company provides training and guidelines to campaigns and works to "maximize email deliverability while minimizing unwanted spam."

The lawsuit focuses on how Google’s Gmail, the world’s largest email service with about 1.5 billion users, screens solicitations and other material to help prevent users from being inundated by junk mail. To try to filter material that account holders may not want in their inboxes, Google and other major email providers create programs that flag communications likely to be perceived as unwelcome and move them to spam folders that typically are rarely, if ever, perused by recipients.

The suit says Google has “relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building” — particularly at the end of each month, when political groups tend to send more messages. “It doesn’t matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach. And it doesn’t matter whether the emails are sent to people who requested them,” it reads.

Google contends its algorithms are designated to be neutral, but a study released in March by North Carolina State University found that Gmail was far more likely to block messages from conservative causes. The study, based on emails sent during the U.S. presidential campaign in 2020, estimated Gmail placed roughly 10% of email from “left-wing” candidates into spam folders, while marking 77% from “right-wing” candidates as spam.

Gmail rivals Yahoo and Microsoft’s Outlook were more likely to favor pitches from conservative causes than Gmail, the study found.

The RNC seized upon that study in April to call upon the Federal Election Commission to investigate Google’s “censorship” of its fundraising efforts, which it alleged amounted to an in-kind contribution to Democratic candidates and served as “a financially devastating example of Silicon Valley tech companies unfairly shaping the political playing field to benefit their preferred far-left candidates.”

Since then, the commission has approved a pilot program that creates a way for political committees to get around spam filters so their fundraising emails find their way into recipients’ primary inboxes. Gmail is participating in the “ Verified Sender Program, " which allows senders to bypasses traditional spam filters, but also gives users the option of unsubscribing from a sender. If the unsubscribe button is hit, a sender is supposed to remove that Gmail address from their distribution lists.

As of Friday evening, the RNC had not signed up to participate in the pilot program.

Republicans who have tried to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election without parroting the most extreme and baseless claims about corrupted voting machines and stolen votes have often tried to blame big technology companies like Twitter and Facebook that they allege were biased against former President Donald Trump. A long list of state and local election officials, courts and members of Trump’s own administration have said there is no evidence of the mass fraud Trump alleges.

___ Colvin reported from Akron, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress, sentenced to prison

    Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for Donald Trump was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon defied a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Don't Order Fish Without Asking This First, FDA Says in New Warning

    From baked salmon to shrimp cocktails, it's hard to pass up a good seafood meal. But while this food group is generally considered healthy, it does not come without danger. In fact, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration (FDA) is currently investigating a potentially deadly outbreak that has been linked to a popular seafood company. Want to keep yourself safe from fish tainted with Salmonella? Read on to find out what the FDA is urging you to ask when you're eating out.READ THIS NEXT: Customers C

  • Hawaiian Airlines Shares Fly High On Amazon Relationship

    Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) has agreed with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) A330-300 freighters starting in the fall of 2023. Hawaiian will maintain and fly Amazon's A330s under its FAA air carrier certificate to move cargo between airports near Amazon's operations facilities. The initial 10 aircraft will enter into service in 2023 and 2024. The agreement also has the option to expand the fleet depending on Amazon's futur

  • Verizon Clocks 4% Sales Growth In Q3, Expects Customer Disconnect Pressure Due To Pricing Actions

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $34.2 billion, beating the consensus of $33.8 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.32 beat the consensus of $1.29. Total wireless service revenue was $18.8 billion, up 10% Y/Y, reflecting the company's ownership of TracFone, further progress on its premium Unlimited strategy, and substantial Business volumes. The quarter marked 377,000 total broadband net additions. Total Verizon Business revenues were

  • Conservative leadership contest: Who's backing whom?

    Tory MPs are endorsing prospective prime ministers after Liz Truss's dramatic resignation on Thursday.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, Treasury yields halt climb on reports of easing Fed policy

    Wall Street surged and benchmark Treasury yields hit pause on Friday following reports that the Federal Reserve might consider less aggressive inflation-curbing tactics after November. Risk sentiment was stoked after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is not becoming embedded in the economy, and also by a Wall Street Journal report that the Fed is likely to consider decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes after its upcoming policy meeting. "It is becoming time to change the station and recall that interest rates can go down as quickly as they have gone up and equities will benefit from this."

  • Classified papers seized from Trump's Florida home held U.S. secrets about Iran and China, report says

    Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during the raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in August, the Washington Post reported. At least one of them described Iran's missile program, the report said.

  • Snap's revenue growth lags as inflation causes advertisers to pull back

    Snap Inc on Thursday posted its slowest revenue growth since going public five years ago as advertisers cut spending amid rising inflation and the war in Ukraine. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major tech firms to report quarterly earnings, and the results provide an early signal for other platforms that rely on advertising revenue such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc , Alphabet's Google and Pinterest, which report their results next week. In a letter to investors, Snap said inflation caused some advertisers to reduce their marketing budgets.

  • 49ers acquire Christian McCaffrey in major move to take the NFC West I The Rush

    The San Francisco 49ers made a major move to distinguish themselves in the NFC West by trading for longtime Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Arizona Cardinals stunned the New Orleans Saints with two pick sixes in under two minutes and the New York Yankees are on the ropes, facing a 2-0 series deficit to the Astros after an Alex Bregman three-run shot lifted Houston to victory in Game 2. Plus, the NBA rookie class is already making a splash with huge performances from the Orlando Magic’s number one overall draft pick Paolo Banchero and the Detroit Pistons’ tandem of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

  • ‘Wellness Month’ at Twitter Turns Frantic as Musk Deal Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- For national emotional wellness month, Twitter Inc. has stuffed employee inboxes with tips on self care and balance. The outgoing messages, however, are frantic.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteApple’s Industrial Design Chief Hankey t

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies, Treasury yields dip on hopes of easing Fed policy

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies, Treasury yields dip on hopes of easing Fed policy

  • West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

    The United States and key Western allies accused Russia on Friday of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking infrastructure and civilians for eight years in the eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed earlier this year.

  • Mike Pence says he may not vote for Trump in 2024

    Former Vice President Mike Pence suggests he may not back former President Donald Trump if Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president in 2024, saying, "There might be somebody else I'd prefer more."

  • Ukraine Latest: Blinken Says Iran May Be Sending More Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran may be sending more attack drones to help Russia’s equipment-starved forces strike targets in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteApple’s Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Leave Three

  • Quinton Simon's mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler's remains

    The mom of a missing Georgia toddler spent hours boozing at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night as FBI agents combed through a sprawling landfill in search of the child's remains.

  • Donald Trump subpoena: His four biggest legal problems

    It can be difficult to keep track of the ex-president's legal battles - here's what you need to know.

  • Trump ally Graham asks top court to halt Georgia grand jury questioning

    Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, filed the emergency application after a federal appeals court on Thursday denied his request for protection from testifying. The application would be considered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency motions from Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants Graham to answer questions about phone calls he made to a senior Georgia election official in the weeks after the November 2020 election.

  • George Conway Says New Trump Ruling Contains 'A Smoking Gun'

    The conservative attorney said a federal judge's ruling will be critical evidence for Georgia prosecutors.

  • Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

    Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the […]

  • Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling

    U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In a filing with the court, attorneys for Graham, a top ally of Trump's, sought to halt his possible testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury. Graham's office described the South Carolina Republican's filing as an attempt “to defend the Constitution and the institutional interest of the Senate.”