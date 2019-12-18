A Republican congressman claims Jesus was treated more fairly before his crucifixion than Trump was during impeachment

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, claimed that Jesus was "afforded more rights" during the trial that led to his crucifixion than President Donald Trump has been during the House impeachment process.

"Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president and this process," Loudermilk said on Wednesday.

The claim was yet another wild line of defense employed by Republicans to fight the Democratic impeachment of the president in the final hours of the House process.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, claimed that Jesus was "afforded more rights" during the trial that led to his crucifixion than President Donald Trump has had during the House impeachment process.

"Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind," Loudermilk said during his floor speech on Wednesday. "When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president and this process."

Pilate was a Roman official who oversaw Jesus's trial and condemned him to crucifixion.

In a letter to Nancy Pelosi yesterday, Trump wrote that the women executed during the Salem witch trials in the late 1600s were granted more due process than he was.

Read the original article on Insider