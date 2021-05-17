A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to 'tourists' was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them

A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to 'tourists' was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top left, and security barricade the door of the House chamber as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, blue shirt, Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., right, and Dan Meuser, R-Pa., second from right, are also pictured. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top left, and security barricade the door of the House chamber as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Photo By Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • A GOP lawmaker who claimed there was "no insurrection" on January 6 was photographed barricading the House during the siege.

  • Rep. Andrew Clyde said the rioters on January 6 resembled a "normal tourist visit."

  • But the congressman was photographed helping to push furniture against the doors of the House chamber.

A photo has emerged of a GOP lawmaker who last week downplayed the Capitol siege and compared the rioters to "tourists," barricading the House floor with furniture against a violent mob on the day of the attack in January.

Rep. Andrew Clyde last week said it was a "bald-faced lie" to call the Capitol riot an insurrection during a House oversight committee hearing on the riots. He said the incident, which occurred after hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol, resembled a "normal tourist visit" of the building.

Following his comments, a Capitol-based photographer shared a photo he had taken of Rep. Clyde during the riots in which he is seen helping use furniture to barricade the House floor against protestors who were trying to enter by force to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Five people including one police officer died as a result of the riot.

"The Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this," said photographer Tom Williams on Twitter, who shared the photograph he had taken on January 6.

Clyde had addressed his attempts to barricade the House during last week's congressional hearing and said the fact the House floor was not breached was evidence that the incident was not an insurrection.

"As one of the members who stayed in the Capitol and on the House floor and who, with other Republican colleagues, helped barricade the door until almost 3 pm that day from the mob who tried to enter, I can tell you, the House floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection," he said.

Clyde during his testimony variously described the rioters were an "undisciplined mob" but also said their actions resembled that of a "normal tourist visit," Insider's Grace Panetta reported.

"You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit," he said.

He also claimed falsely that police officers had not confiscated firearms from any of those who had breached the Capitol.

