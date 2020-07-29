    Advertisement

    Republican Congressman Gohmert confirms he is positive for COVID-19

    FILE PHOTO: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday.

    Gohmert, in a video posted to Twitter, added that he is asymptomatic and said he had worn a face mask frequently in the past week or two, including at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

    The Texas lawmaker, who had previously refused to wear a mask amid the pandemic, said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a quick test at the executive mansion, as well as in a follow-up swab test.

    (This story corrects day of week for hearing in paragraph two)


    (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.