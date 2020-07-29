Republican Congressman Gohmert confirms he is positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday.

Gohmert, in a video posted to Twitter, added that he is asymptomatic and said he had worn a face mask frequently in the past week or two, including at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The Texas lawmaker, who had previously refused to wear a mask amid the pandemic, said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a quick test at the executive mansion, as well as in a follow-up swab test.

(This story corrects day of week for hearing in paragraph two)





