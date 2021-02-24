Republican congressmember alleges 'antifa' was behind postal service delays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kathryn Krawczyk
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. Postal Service has become a surprisingly controversial subject over the past year, amounting to a testy hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday.

Last year, major Republican donor Louis DeJoy was appointed to lead the USPS board of governors and soon instituted cost-cutting measures that slashed the postal service's efficiency. That was especially problematic as COVID-19 safety measures reduced efficiency but increased demand at the USPS, and as more Americans voted by mail than ever before.

But as he often does when people he likes come before the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) used his time questioning DeJoy to call out Democrats who'd made him out to be "the worst guy on the planet" amid department delays. But Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who followed Jordan, wasn't standing for his "gaslighting," given that former President Donald Trump had been vilifying the USPS in the leadup to the election.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) meanwhile suggested COVID-19 was not the main culprit for postal service delays last year, but rather "nationwide mayhem, destruction, rioting and looting conducted by Black Lives Matter and antifa activists." At least two post offices in Minneapolis were destroyed during last year's protests after the police killing of George Floyd, but there were no reports of that being a nationwide problem.

More stories from theweek.com
The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump
Investors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed
It's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • USPS on 'death spiral' without reform -chief

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: "Too many Americans were left waiting weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages."Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee for the persistent delays in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery – especially during the peak holiday season."This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays."DeJoy and other officials urged lawmakers and President Joe Biden to consider significant reforms to tackle the U.S. Postal Service's precarious finances saying "I would suggest that we are in a death spiral.” DeJoy promised a plan was coming soon.“To confront these urgent issues, our team has been working on a ten-year strategy that will reinforce the Postal Service’s obvious strengths and address our obvious weaknesses." DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays. Delays in paychecks and other mail deliveries by the Postal Service, or USPS, gained attention last year as a record number of voters mailed in ballots to elect a new president.New Postal Board chairman Ron Bloom said that the USPS is currently projected to lose $160 billion over the next decade and told lawmakers "we can’t just throw money at the problem. We must address the systemic issues plaguing its outdated model." Some Democrats want Biden to fire the current postal board. There are currently three vacancies on the board, which the White House has promised to soon fill.

  • U.S. Postal Service on 'death spiral' without urgent reform - chief

    The U.S. mail system is losing $10 billion a year and urgently needs reform and legislative relief from Congress, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers on Wednesday. "I would suggest that we are on a death spiral," DeJoy told the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform committee at a hearing, who did not rule out changing first-class deliver standards or other significant changes. DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Lawyers trace parents of 100 more children separated at border by controversial Trump policy

    Officials still trying to find families of 506 youngsters taken from parents

  • McConnell throws cold water on Dems' proposed 1/6 Commission

    Sen. Mitch McConnell indicated that he would be open to a commission narrowly focused on security on the Hill.

  • QAnon followers seize on Twitter posts about 4 March in hopes of Trump comeback

    Innocent tweet from US Marshals about Abraham Lincoln stirs excitement among conspiracy theorists

  • The 'Thin Blue Line': How a simple phrase became a controversial symbol of the police

    Here's how the black, white, and blue American flag - inspired by the phrase "thin blue line" - came to be wrought with so much controversy.

  • Austin eyes rolling back Trump-era policy on special operations

    The defense secretary is considering lowering the special operations job back into the Pentagon’s policy shop, effectively demoting the position.

  • More than 700 unaccompanied kids held in Border Patrol custody without their parents

    More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The current backup is yet another sign of a brewing crisis for President Biden — and a worsening dilemma for these vulnerable children. Biden is finding it's easier to talk about preventing warehousing kids at the southern border than solving the problem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMaking matters worse, border crossings usually peak in the spring, and it's only February.Behind the scenes: Of the more than 700 kids waiting to be transferred to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200 had been held in these Border Patrol stations for more than 48 hours.Nine had been detained for longer than the agreed-upon limit of 72 hours, according to the internal document, which timestamped the data current as of 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.During Wednesday's White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged some kids had been held four or five days — or more.She blamed some of the delays on the bad weather that shut down Texas last week, saying some long-term shelters "did not have power and were not in a place where they had the capacity to take in these kids and do it safely."She also pushed back — hard — on an equivalency between the current and past administrations' handling of children, who generally come from countries in Central America, at the U.S.-Mexico border.While president, Donald Trump was criticized for separating children from their parents. That policy is no longer in place, although rising numbers of children arriving now are unaccompanied, meaning they are detained alone anyway.What they're saying: "We have a couple of options: We can send them back home. ... We can quickly transfer them from CPB to these HHS-run facilities. ... We can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting," Psaki said. "We've chosen the middle option."During the surge in 2019, government watchdogs found severe overcrowding and concerning sanitation, health and safety issues at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intake facilities, which are special concerns for children.CBP is only meant to have short-term custody of migrants before adults and families are transferred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS.Nonetheless, in January, at least 179 migrant minors spent more than three days in CBP custody, as well as at least 48 kids in December, CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported this week.What to watch: Coronavirus protocols have also significantly lowered the number of children who can be held at the longer-term HHS shelters.The Biden administration has already been forced to open a temporary influx shelter in Texas for child migrants, which also has the capacity to add tent-like structures.More than 400 migrant kids were referred to HHS shelters just on Tuesday, according to one administration official.That's an eye-catching number, especially compared to the 30-day referral average at the peak of the 2019 crisis — which was 294.Bottom line: The Biden administration halted the use of an emergency health order that had allowed the Trump administration to quickly expel migrant children who crossed the border.Some experts now say that Biden's policy reversal is part of the reason for the recent increase in unaccompanied children arriving at the border.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • New ad campaign by Stacey Abrams' group takes aim at Georgia GOP voting restrictions plan

    Stacey Abrams' voting rights group enacted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign Tuesday, calling out Republican bills it says are designed to suppress voting in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.Why it matters: Republicans in battleground states like Georgia are "adding barriers to mail-in and early voting" — both of which helped President Biden win the state in November and assisted Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in taking the two Ga. seats that gave Democrats balance of power in the Senate, according to AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Per the public policy group the Brennan Center for Justice, 33 states have "introduced, prefiled, or carried over 165 restrictive bills this year." Driving the news: Georgia's Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines Tuesday in favor of a proposed law requiring more identification for absentee voting — the first in a "raft of elections legislation," the AJC notes. Republican state Rep. Barry Fleming filed a bill last Thursday that would end Sunday voting, require ID for absentee ballots and limit drop boxes.He says the bill "creates more uniformity to guide counties to run elections and restores confidence in the election system," the Georgia Recorder reports.But NPR notes Fleming's plan would reduce the timelines for Georgia voters to request absentee ballots and for county officials to send them out. Of note: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said last December while continuing to push back on former President Trump's baseless elections fraud claims that no-excuse absentee voting "opens the door to potential illegal voting," per AP. What they're saying: The Fair Fight Action ad focuses on voting by mail, which the group notes Georgians of both parties have used as a method for decades. "Almost half a million Georgia Republicans did it just last year. The GOP knows voting by mail works, it was their idea. It's how Republicans have been winning Florida. But now, the same Georgia politicians who passed these laws want to make voting harder. That means longer lines, higher taxes, harder for you."Excerpt from Fair Fight Action's adGo deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GOP rallies solidly against Democrats' virus relief package

    Republicans rallied solidly Wednesday against Democrats' proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as lawmakers awaited a decision by the Senate's parliamentarian that could bolster or potentially kill a pivotal provision hiking the federal minimum wage. Democrats showed no signs of backing down, citing the assistance the measure would spread to people, businesses and state and local governments.

  • Prosecutors Say 20-Year Veteran of NYPD Attacked Cop at Capitol ‘Like a Junkyard Dog,’ Beat Him With Metal Pole

    A former officer with the New York Police Department, whose duties once included guarding City Hall and the mayor’s residence, has been charged in what prosecutors describe as a rabid attack on a Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Says He's Done Playing Borat in Future Films : 'It Got Too Dangerous'

    "I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again," the actor and comedian said

  • Texas church hosts ‘2020 election was stolen’ event with Capitol rioter as guest

    There is no evidence of fraud in the presidential election.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Zipper lane to be implemented on White Plains Avenue for 35th EDSA People Power Anniversary

    To accommodate EDSA-bound motorists, a zipper lane will be implemented tomorrow (Thursday, February 25) along the eastbound direction of the White Plains Avenue in Quezon City in time for the 35th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary. According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the zipper lane will be opened in front of Camp Aguinaldo Gate 5. To help guide motorists using the counterflow lane, plastic barriers and traffic cones shall be installed along White Plains and at the sidewalk along EDSA in front of the People Power Monument. MMDA announced that a short program will be held at the People Power Monument at 8AM, but no road closure will be made. In coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Quezon City local government, MMDA will deploy traffic marshals to manage traffic flow along White Plains and other areas of concern starting 4AM. Road clearing operations at the areas of concern, including Temple Drive and EDSA Shrine, will be conducted. Further, minimum health protocols set by Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) such as physical distancing, mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield shall be implemented among MMDA personnel. Photos from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Also read: MMDA to augment personnel for traffic management; PNP-HPG pledges support Newly-appointed MMDA chair bares plans for agency MMDA Chair Abalos wants no flooding in MM

  • Workhorse requests more information from USPS on award decision

    The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.

  • Billie Eilish Reveals She’s Recorded a New Album in COVID Lockdown

    Billie Eilish revealed that she’s recorded a new album in lockdown during an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday night. It’s the result of her first prolonged period of not touring since her career began in earnest in 2016. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album […]

  • David Perdue announces he won't run against Raphael Warnock in 2022 Georgia Senate race

    Perdue declined a 2022 run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock just days after filing federal paperwork to explore a potential candidacy.