Republican congressmen Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde fined $5,000 each for refusing to go through a new metal detector in the Capitol

Eliza Relman
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is searched by U.S. Capitol Police after setting off the metal detector outside the doors to the House of Representatives Chamber on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is searched by U.S. Capitol Police after setting off the metal detector outside the doors to the House of Representatives Chamber on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde have been issued $5,000 fines for refusing to pass through metal detectors outside the House chamber.

  • The metal detectors were installed following the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Some Republican members have pushed back against the security measures and one attempted to bring a concealed gun onto the floor.

Two Republican congressmen, Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde, have been issued fines of $5,000 each for refusing to pass through the metal detectors that were installed outside the House chamber following the Capitol riot last month, multiple news outlets reported Friday.

The House officially passed new rules this week that include a $5,000 fine for bypassing the security measure on the first offense and $10,000 fines for additional offenses.

Spokespeople for both Reps. Gohmert and Clyde didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Some other Republican House members have pushed back on the new security measures. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ralph Norman, and Randy Weber have previously refused to abide by the new rules.

Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, attempted to bring a concealed gun onto the House floor last month in violation of House rules. Harris reportedly asked a colleague, GOP Rep. John Katko, to hold his weapon, but Katko refused to because he said he doesn't have the appropriate license.

Some Democratic members of Congress have expressed concern for their own safety in the Capitol complex in the wake of the deadly attack by pro-Trump loyalists. Shortly after Harris was found with a concealed weapon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that many lawmakers "still don't yet feel safe around other members of Congress."

"The moment you bring a gun onto the House floor, in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger," she said. "It is irresponsible. It is reckless."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned lawmakers for violating the safety protocols this week.

"It is beyond comprehension why any Member would refuse to adhere to these simple, common-sense steps to keep this body safe," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

