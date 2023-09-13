Lauren Boebert: Republican lawmaker kicked out of Beetlejuice show for disturbance

The Colorado lawmaker was allegedly vaping, singing and "causing a disturbance" during a Beetlejuice performance

Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a theatre in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after being accused of disruptive behaviour.

An incident report, which does not name her, says two patrons were asked to leave after complaints of vaping, singing, and causing disturbance.

Her team confirmed the incident but denied that she was vaping.

"I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!," Ms Boebert said on Twitter.

The incident report filed by Denver Arts & Venues in Colorado said that the disruptive behaviour at Buell Theatre during Sunday night's show prompted three complaints from fellow audience members.

After an initial warning at intermission, an usher approached them again five minutes into the second half requesting they leave after additional complaints of being loud and recording the show. Taking pictures and recording at the show is not permitted.

In the report, one usher claims Ms Boebert and her companion "told me they would not leave".

"I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said 'go get them'."

Once in the lobby area, ushers claimed the congresswoman resisted leaving, saying "I will be contacting the mayor" and "Do you know who I am?"

Ms Boebert's campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed she was escorted out of the downtown Denver theatre.

Mr Sexton says Ms Boebert did not vape during the show and she was unaware that photos were not permitted.

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice," Mr Sexton said in a statement.

He added that Ms Boebert appreciates the theatre's "strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously".

On Tuesday, Ms Boebert confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she did not see the end of the show.

"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she wrote. "Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!"

The Colorado lawmaker's district does not include Denver.