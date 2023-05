Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Brazilian government assured the Yanomami people on Sunday that it will redouble efforts to remove the remainder of the wildcat miners in the reservation following the fatal shooting of a member of the indigenous community. Gold miners killed one man and seriously injured two others in an attack on Saturday in the Yanomami territory, where authorities have been evicting illegal miners who invaded Brazil's largest indigenous reservation, the size of Portugal. "We will continue the operation to remove all the miners that are still there illegally," Minister of Indigenous People Sonia Guajajara told GloboNews television channel.