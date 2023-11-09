Republican debate: 5 GOP candidates clash on abortion, TikTok and Israel-Hamas war
The third Republican presidential debate wrapped up Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — took the stage hoping to put a dent in the former President Donald Trump's dominating lead in the race.
Key moments and takeaways
• Vivek Ramaswamy at 3rd GOP debate: 'We've become a party of losers'
• Nikki Haley swipes back at Ramaswamy's 'Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels' jab
• Haley to Ramaswamy during heated GOP debate exchange: ‘You’re just scum’
And that's a wrap! Thanks for joining us.
The next GOP debate is Dec. 6.
Republican candidates participate in Wednesday's debate in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Dylan, I didn't see a single thing tonight that will alter the existing dynamics of the GOP race. And those dynamics are: Trump is way ahead, DeSantis has bottomed out, Haley is rising (modestly), the rest are irrelevant. As I said at the start, it's a war of attrition to see who gets enough money and momentum out of Iowa and New Hampshire to remain standing in case something earth-shattering happens and Trump no longer looks viable. I think Haley will continue to rise (modestly).
Another GOP debate is in the books. So what did you think Andrew? What stood out?
Aside from maybe Nikki Haley, who perhaps separated herself ever-so-slightly from the non-Trump pack, I'm not sure anyone on the stage moved the needle very much.
And I agree with your earlier observation: The "keep my daughter out yo' mouth" slash "scum" moment was probable the only thing I'll remember from this debate.
Vivek goes for one more viral moment by using his closing remarks to deliver a message to the "Democrat" Party, urging Biden to "end this farce" that he's going to be the nominee and step aside so we can see who the real nominee is (suggesting California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former First Lady Michelle Obama as possibilities). Didn't see that one coming.
Scott speaks during Wednesday's debate in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Finally, the big abortion question arrives. This issue has been vexing Republicans, and Tim Scott's answer shows why. He says he's 100% pro-life and wants a 15-week national ban on abortion.
Polls — and recent election results — show that's not where most Americans are.
In contrast, Haley has been trying to strike a more politically-advantageous balance — saying that abortion is a state issue now and that it's not "honest" to suggest a federal ban could pass because it would require 60 votes in the Senate.
"Don't make Americans think you're going to push something on them when we don't have the votes," Haley said to Scott.
"I don't judge anyone for being pro-choice and I don't want them to judge me for being pro-life," she continued. "We don't need to divide America on this issue anymore."
Lots of debate within the GOP about how hawkish to be overseas. Not a lot of debate about how hawkish to be at the (southern) border. "We're going to shoot them stone cold dead," says DeSantis, referring to suspected drug traffickers.
Haley receives a touchup during a commercial break Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)