Republican debate: 5 GOP candidates clash on abortion, TikTok and Israel-Hamas war

Republican presidential hopefuls participate in the primary debate in Miami Wednesday. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The third Republican presidential debate wrapped up Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — took the stage hoping to put a dent in the former President Donald Trump's dominating lead in the race.

Key moments and takeaways

• Vivek Ramaswamy at 3rd GOP debate: 'We've become a party of losers'

• Nikki Haley swipes back at Ramaswamy's 'Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels' jab

• Haley to Ramaswamy during heated GOP debate exchange: ‘You’re just scum’

