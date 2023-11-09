Republican debate live updates: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy clash on TikTok and Israel-Hamas war
The third Republican presidential debate is Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates took the stage hoping to put a dent in the former President Donald Trump's dominating lead in the race.
Those candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump has not participated in any of the Republican debates this year and has refused to sign a pledge to support the GOP’s eventual nominee. He is holding a counterprogramming rally in Hialeah, Fla.
The debate, which is being televised on NBC, began at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow along in the blog, below.
Haley receives a touchup during a commercial break Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Lots of debate within the GOP about how hawkish to be overseas. Not a lot of debate about how hawkish to be at the (southern) border. "We're going to shoot them stone cold dead," says DeSantis, referring to suspected drug traffickers.
I would be shocked if it didn't get discussed, though this is the first debate since Mike Pence, who was the biggest anti-abortion candidate in the race, dropped out.
No mention of abortion yet, 90 minutes in. Given the results of yesterday's elections, you'd think that NBC would have led with it.
Christie, Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott are introduced before the debate in Miami Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Trump, Dylan. Trump is winning. So much, in fact, that "you may even get tired of winning. And you'll say, 'Please, please. It's too much winning. We can't take it anymore.'"
Second commercial break! So Andrew: who's winning now?
Though to be fair, only Christie (I think?) actually took the bait and said the retirement age for Social Security should be raised for younger Americans.
We've now traveled back through time to a simpler age when Republicans talked about "fiscal responsibility": eliminating earmarks, combatting "waste and fraud," cutting the national debt and shoring up Social Security. Trump didn't even pay lip service to this stuff; he added trillions to the deficit while rejecting entitlement reform altogether. I'm not sure GOP base voters care as much about fiscal responsibility as they said they did during the Tea Party era, but who knows? It tends to be more popular with Republicans when there's a Democrat in the White House.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Hialeah, Fla., on Wednesday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)