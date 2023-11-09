Republican debate live updates: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy clash on TikTok and Israel-Hamas war

Dylan Stableford and Andrew Romano
Updated ·1 min read
1.2k
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)
The third Republican presidential debate is Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates took the stage hoping to put a dent in the former President Donald Trump's dominating lead in the race.

Those candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump has not participated in any of the Republican debates this year and has refused to sign a pledge to support the GOP’s eventual nominee. He is holding a counterprogramming rally in Hialeah, Fla.

The debate, which is being televised on NBC, began at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow along in the blog, below.

Live Updates
  • Dylan Stableford

    Haley receives a touchup during a commercial break Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Andrew Romano

    Lots of debate within the GOP about how hawkish to be overseas. Not a lot of debate about how hawkish to be at the (southern) border. "We're going to shoot them stone cold dead," says DeSantis, referring to suspected drug traffickers.

  • Dylan Stableford

    I would be shocked if it didn't get discussed, though this is the first debate since Mike Pence, who was the biggest anti-abortion candidate in the race, dropped out.

  • Andrew Romano

    No mention of abortion yet, 90 minutes in. Given the results of yesterday's elections, you'd think that NBC would have led with it.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Christie, Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott are introduced before the debate in Miami Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Andrew Romano

    Trump, Dylan. Trump is winning. So much, in fact, that "you may even get tired of winning. And you'll say, 'Please, please. It's too much winning. We can't take it anymore.'"

  • Dylan Stableford

    Second commercial break! So Andrew: who's winning now?

  • Andrew Romano

    Though to be fair, only Christie (I think?) actually took the bait and said the retirement age for Social Security should be raised for younger Americans.

  • Andrew Romano

    We've now traveled back through time to a simpler age when Republicans talked about "fiscal responsibility": eliminating earmarks, combatting "waste and fraud," cutting the national debt and shoring up Social Security. Trump didn't even pay lip service to this stuff; he added trillions to the deficit while rejecting entitlement reform altogether. I'm not sure GOP base voters care as much about fiscal responsibility as they said they did during the Tea Party era, but who knows? It tends to be more popular with Republicans when there's a Democrat in the White House.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Hialeah, Fla., on Wednesday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

