Republican and Democrat leaders respond to Trump's dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called former President Donald Trump's dinner at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Ye and white nationalist "pure evil."
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
GettyRussian forces may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since the early months of the war this year, according to Ukrainian authorities.Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Sunday he believes Russian troops will be leaving the power plant as Ukrainian forces continue to make advances in occupied territories.“Russian servicemen will leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as their line of defense is gradua
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Correction: An AARP poll released last week had Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) leading GOP candidate Herschel Walker by 4 percentage points. Early voting is underway in Georgia in what promises to be an intense week-and-a-half of campaigning between GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock were forced to…
The election helped clear out some crazy, but Arizona's political psychosis is not yet under control.
The ex-president’s supporters will no longer be able to avoid testifying before grand juries in Washington DC and Georgia
A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."
"Donald Trump decides that a good strategy would be to attack the prosecutor's spouse," Glenn Kirschner commented.
America's gold stockpile has fueled curiosity and conspiracy theories. How much do we know?
Qatar World Cup coverage in China has sparked an uproar among Weibo users, who have been speaking out against the Chinese government’s implementation of its strict zero-COVID policy. Initial coverage of the football tournament that showed audiences not wearing protective masks in Qatar has caused many in China to question the continued widespread lockdowns, quarantines and mass-testing campaigns in the country. Weibo users pointed out that the maskless crowds show that the rest of the world has found a means to live with COVID-19 without excessive measures, according to Agence France-Presse.
Was it actually an accident?
Nina Jankowicz, who briefly headed the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, is now registered as a foreign agent, according to documents.
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has written to 50 heads of states in a bid to prevent a vote in the United Nations that seeks to request an advisory from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens:
Mothers and wives of conscripted men from Sakhalin Oblast of Russia [Far East] will take turns going to Donbas [east of Ukraine] to provide "targeted and effective assistance" to the Russian occupiers.
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal same-sex and interracial marriages but would…
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
“I think it’s a big challenge [and] another reason Republicans are looking in a different direction in 2024," Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short said.
House Republicans are projected to have only a narrow majority. That makes things tougher for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win election as House speaker.
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt said Trump is "running the most unapologetic white nationalist campaign that we’ve ever seen."
West, Nick Fuentes, and Milo Yiannopoulos abruptly walked off the Timcast IRL podcast after pushback to antisemitic claims