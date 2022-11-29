Republican and Democrat leaders respond to Trump's dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes

NextShark

Qatar World Cup coverage in China has sparked an uproar among Weibo users, who have been speaking out against the Chinese government’s implementation of its strict zero-COVID policy. Initial coverage of the football tournament that showed audiences not wearing protective masks in Qatar has caused many in China to question the continued widespread lockdowns, quarantines and mass-testing campaigns in the country. Weibo users pointed out that the maskless crowds show that the rest of the world has found a means to live with COVID-19 without excessive measures, according to Agence France-Presse.