Republican field to replace U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup continues to grow

Larry Kidd announced his candidacy for congress in the 2nd Congressional District to replace Rep. Brad Wenstrup.

Larry Kidd, 59, of Jackson, on Monday became the fourth Republican to announce for the open seat in the district that represents the suburban and rural region just east of Cincinnati.

Wenstrup announced in November he would not seek reelection in 2024. Kidd, a former vice chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party and a delegate for former President Donald Trump, wants a shot to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

In his statement on Monday, he praised Trump.

“I remember the Trump years when interest rates were low, the streets were safer, and America was respected and feared around the world.” Kidd said in the statement. “In Congress, I’ll fight to restore those Trump achievements and more.”

Kidd wasn't immediately available for an interview Monday.

Kidd's campaign, in his announcement, touted his efforts to fight drug addiction in Ohio. Kidd and his wife, Cindy, helped their son "successfully break free" from drug addiction, according to the release from the campaign.

Kidd's campaign, in the release, said that experience led to his appointment as chairman of OneOhio Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit in charge of the $440 million Ohio received in settlement money from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

Kidd owns his own staffing and employment company, Hire, which employs 400 people.

The other announced candidates include Ohio state Sen. Niraj Antani and Clermont County Republican Party Chairman Charles Tassell and Scioto Valley Guardian editor Derek Myers, of Chillicothe.

Where is the district?

The sprawling district runs from Cincinnati's suburbs in the west to West Virginia in the east, covering most of southern Ohio. Almost all of the counties are considered part of Appalachia.

The district covers all of Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as a portion of Fayette County.

Ohio's 2nd congressional district

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is running to succeed Brad Wenstrup?