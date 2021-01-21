Republican Garth Brooks sang at Biden's inauguration. The internet reacted with memes and history lessons.

Garth Brooks. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the US in Washington, DC, on Wednesday afternoon.

The inauguration featured musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks.

As they performed, social media was quick to joke about the musical guests, including Brooks.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. The new administration called on entertainers like Lady Gaga to sing the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez to sing "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," and, finally, Garth Brooks to sing "Amazing Grace."

Once Brooks took to the stage, and even before he began to sing, he was met with memes and reactions on social media.

People brought up Brooks' history as a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community since the early '90s

After it was announced on Monday that Brooks would be performing at Biden's inauguration, the country singer's conservative fan base called for a boycott of Brooks.

One person tweeted, "Just lost all respect for @garthbrooks this is his Dixie Chick's moment." The comment was a nod to the moment when one of the Dixie Chicks singers, Natalie Maines, criticized President George W. Bush, which led to their blacklisting from the country-music community.

Another person wrote in a tweet, "It is a statement of submission. 'I accept your fraud and to hell with the people who made me rich because I already got mine.'"

Many Twitter users came to his defense for performing at the inauguration, saying that the messages in his music have often been about unification. In 1992, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, Brooks released a song called "We Shall Be Free," whose lyrics proclaim that anyone is free to love whom they choose. Brooks also spoke with a now defunct print magazine called George and vocalized his support for gay rights. He told the magazine, which released its final issue in 2001, "But if you're in love, you've got to follow your heart and trust that God will explain to us why we sometimes fall in love with people of the same sex."

Though Brooks is a Republican, he's always been staunch on his message of unity and 'reaching across' the aisle

Brooks spoke with Esquire about accepting the invitation to perform and said, "I might be the only Republican at this place. But it's reaching across, loving one another because that's what's going to get us through probably the most divided times that we have. I want the divided times to be behind us."

After he performed, he went around and shook hands with and hugged politicians and the former presidents, from both parties, who were in attendance: former Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He almost forgot to embrace former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush.

People didn't hold back from making jokes about his entrance, or his attire

The country singer donned a cowboy hat, boots, jeans, and a black button-up shirt, while almost everyone else in attendance was dressed from head to toe in designer pieces with subtle historical nods, from Harris' choice of color to Lopez's white.

Lopez and Gaga made headlines for their performances. Gaga started out the performances donning a Schiaparelli gown paired with a large golden dove brooch. Lopez took the stage afterward and threw in a not-so-subtle nod to her song by belting out, "Let's get loud!"

Twitter users did not hold back when it came to making fun of Brooks and his interactions with the former presidents.

