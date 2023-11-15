Republican goes on wild rant to push FBI Jan. 6 "ghost buses" conspiracy theory at hearing

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., during a Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday accused the FBI of secret involvement in the January 6 attack. Higgins during the hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray cited their exchange from a previous hearing. "I asked you, ‘Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters positioned inside the Capitol on January 6, prior to the doors being open?’ You responded. I quote again, ‘I have to be very careful of what I say,’" Higgins recalled, arguing that "we can't get a straight answer" despite a "tremendous amount of evidence." Higgins pressed Wray again on whether the FBI had "confidential human sources at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6th here in D.C."

“Congressman, as we’ve discussed before, I’m not going to get into where we have or have not used confidential human sources,” Wray replied. Wray began to add to his response before Higgins cut him off repeatedly, saying it was time to "move on." Wray insisted on being allowed to answer the question but Higgins launched into a quote from an "FBI informant" who allegedly claimed he was instructed to storm the Capitol with the Proud Boys. “Can you confirm that the FBI had that sort of engagement with your own agents embedded into the crowd on January 6th?” Higgins asked. “If you are asking whether the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and or agents, the answer is emphatically not,” Wray said. Higgins then went on to ask about “ghost buses” filled with alleged informants. “Well, it’s pretty common in law enforcement, it is a vehicle that’s used for secret purposes,” he said. “It’s painted over. There’s two buses in the middle here. There were the first to arrive at Union Station on January 6th, zero-five-hundred. I have all this evidence, I’m showing you the tip of this iceberg.” Eventually, Higgins was told he’d reached his allotted time. “I note that all the members across the aisle have been granted time, and I object to my question being closed,” the Republican concluded. “This is a very significant hearing, Mr. Chairman. And these busses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters deployed onto our Capitol on January 6th and your day is coming Mr. Wray!”

