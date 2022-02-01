Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

ABC News

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has answered questions from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, two sources familiar with the deposition told ABC News. Short's decision to answer questions from committee investigators rather than fight the subpoena issued to him is the latest reminder that several key players close to former President Donald Trump are quietly cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigation. In the six months since it was created, the select committee has interviewed more than 350 witnesses, received more than 300 substantive tips and issued more than 50 subpoenas -- for phone and email records, Trump administration documents, witness testimony and bank records, according to the committee's public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.