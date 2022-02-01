Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right
The new governor issued typically conservative executive orders checking off campaign promises in his opening days.
A White House cyber security official will meet European counterparts this week to discuss the threat of cyber attacks against Ukraine by Russia, the White House said. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, will meet European Union and NATO officials in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss "deterring, disrupting, and responding to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," the White House said.
Pfizer is to ask US vaccine regulators to authorise two doses for the age group.
The GCS Board of Trustees sent a letter to DHEC and the Governor Friday to seek changes to COVID protocols for students. DHEC responded Monday.
Moscow and Washington disagree on everything from which side is the aggressor, to who has responded to who, but in eastern Ukraine, the question isn't when war will start, but if it will ever end.
In Pennsylvania, a Republican Senate candidate bashes the federal government’s Covid response in TV ads.
Maybe the next generation of teachers can make headway in getting schools to reasonably pay us for our time and for the material needs of our classes.
As 2018 hosts, South Korea dreamed of Olympic ice hockey glory, importing a star coach and roster of players. Four years later, not only did they fail to qualify for this week's Beijing Games, most of their players quit the sport.
A bipartisan group of senators is plowing forward with negotiations to make changes to election laws after former President Trump weighed in on the discussion and lashed out at GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who is leading the group, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Senators have divided themselves into five subgroups that will take the lead on various pieces the group is working on - reforming the 1887 Electoral Count Act; protecting...
Lawyers for Dominion and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have said they have no intention of settling their billion-dollar lawsuits.
A bill in the California state legislature that would have created a system to provide universal healthcare failed to pass on Monday after Democrats were unable to gather the needed support for the legislation.Democratic state lawmaker Ash Kalra, the author of the bill that failed to make it out of the state Assembly, did not bring it up for a vote on Monday after realizing there were not enough votes to pass it. The bill failed to meet a...
Elon Musk's SpaceX has pushed the mission back three times since Thursday due to bad weather conditions at the launch site in Florida.
Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces, removed some limits on businesses on Monday, allowing restaurants, malls, and cinemas to start operating with a 50% capacity. A report by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released on Tuesday said Omicron infections had peaked around Jan. 11, but relaxing the measures "will increase the spread of COVID-19." The panel said "we expect hospitalizations to rebound after reopening on January 31, and to remain at a prolonged peak, except under the most favorable assumptions".
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” has died. He was 81.
Police in Canada’s capital said Sunday they are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement. Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Ottawa Police said officers are also investigating threatening behavior to police and others.
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has answered questions from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, two sources familiar with the deposition told ABC News. Short's decision to answer questions from committee investigators rather than fight the subpoena issued to him is the latest reminder that several key players close to former President Donald Trump are quietly cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigation. In the six months since it was created, the select committee has interviewed more than 350 witnesses, received more than 300 substantive tips and issued more than 50 subpoenas -- for phone and email records, Trump administration documents, witness testimony and bank records, according to the committee's public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.
He "really doesn't care anymore" and is going for broke, so far without major consequences, as usual, says Haberman.
Former President George W. Bush gave money to the reelection campaigns of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in the final months of 2021, a show of support for two of former President Trump's top Republican targets of the 2022 midterm elections.According to Federal Election Commission filings, Bush funneled two separate donations of $2,900 to Cheney in late October - the maximum contribution an individual can give a...
National Archives says it received ripped-up documents from White House, while Trump says Pence should be investigated Donald Trump at a rally in Conroe, Texas, at the weekend. Trump said on Tuesday Mike Pence should be investigated by the Capitol attack committee. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Some of the White House records turned over to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack were ripped up by Donald Trump, the National Archives said. It also emerged on Tuesday
“By refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party,” Gary Votour said.