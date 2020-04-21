Republican Gov. Hogan says he has 'no idea why' Trump 'went off the rails' and attacked him

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he "had no idea why" President Donald Trump sharply criticized him during a White House news conference the previous day.

Hogan told MSNBC that he and other governors had "a great conversation" with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during a conference call and "then somehow it went off the rails yesterday in that press conference. But I have no idea why."

During Monday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said each governor had been given a list of labs in their states that could help increase their capacity to test their residents for the virus.

"The governor from Maryland didn’t really understand the list," Trump said. "He didn’t understand too much about what was going on. So now I think he’ll be able to do that. It’s pretty simple, but they have tremendous capacity and we hope to be able to help him out."

Hogan said that during the call he "simply pointed out" that most of the labs on the list in Maryland where federally owned, including the National Institute of Health. He said he had been "trying for more than a month to get access to use labs like NIH, with no success" until Pence and Trump committed to opening them up during the conference call.

'He didn't understand': Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing

A Republican who is serving as chairman of the National Governors Association, Hogan has implored the federal government to help states increase their capacity to test for the virus for weeks as his fellow governors have insisted they lack the kits or equipment needed to conduct the tests.

But Trump has long insisted testing is readily available since declaring on March 6 that "anybody who wants a test can get a test." He has also repeatedly stated it is up to the governors to implement the tests.

"We’re moving very rapidly, at a number nobody thought possible. And we’ll be doubling our number of daily tests if the governors bring their states fully online through the capability that they have," Trump said at Monday's briefing.

Earlier Monday, Hogan announced Maryland had purchased 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea. After a question about why Hogan had to order tests from overseas if there were enough in the U.S., Pence said he didn't know when Hogan placed the order but he "wouldn't begrudge him or his health officials for ordering tests." He then referred to a map showing featuring the labs available to help process coronavirus tests in Maryland. Pence said had assured Hogan the administration would "open up all of those facilities."

"Take a look at that map," Trump said. "If the Governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, he could have saved a lot of money."

"I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea. I think he needed to get a little knowledge, would have been helpful" Trump added.

Responding to Trump's comment, Hogan told MSNBC Trump "basically said we 'didn't have to go to Korea because look at all these things we have in our state.'"

"Well, they aren't tests. They're good labs that don't have any tests."

Hogan, who last year considered challenging Trump in the Republican primary, added that he was "very appreciative of" the administration's decision to allow Maryland the use of the federal labs in the state.

"We now have the tests, they have the labs and that should be a great solution," he said. "We should be able to now start to get to work together."

Hogan said that if there had been "an easier way" to the tests, "we certainly would have taken it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Larry Hogan unsure why Trump faulted him for buying coronavirus tests