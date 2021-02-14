Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says he would have voted to convict Trump in Senate impeachment trial

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at BD Life Sciences on the news of Maryland's purchase of rapid Covid screening tests on September 10, 2020 in Sparks, Md. Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he would have voted to convict Trump if he were in the Senate.

Hogan said that Trump's fate would likely be decided over the next two years.

"I think he's still going to face the courts and the court of public opinion," Hogan said.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said on Sunday that he would have crossed party lines to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial if he were a member of the Senate.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Hogan was asked by host Jake Tapper if he would have voted to convict Trump.

"I would have," he answered.

The effort to convict Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots fell short by a 57-43 margin. A conviction required two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes.

While all 50 Democrats voted to convict Trump, they were joined by 7 Republicans, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Despite escaping a conviction yesterday, Hogan said that Trump's fate would likely be decided over the next two years.

"There was yesterday's vote, but there's definitely a number of potential court cases, and I think he's still going to face the courts and the court of public opinion," he said.

For Hogan, a second-term governor in one of the most Democratic states in the nation, his words hearkened back to his father, the late Congressman Lawrence Hogan, who served in the House of Representatives from 1969 to 1975.

In July 1974, Congressman Hogan bucked his party and became the first House Republican to back impeachment efforts against then-President Richard Nixon, which the president later said was "a very bad blow" in fighting the three articles of impeachment connected to the Watergate scandal.

Governor Hogan has been a critic of Trump for some time now, supporting the first impeachment inquiry in 2020 against Trump and calling on Trump to resign after the Capitol riots.

