Republican Governor Abbott Wins Re-Election in Texas, Beating Beto O’Rourke

Se Young Lee

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected for a third term in Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke, NBC and Fox say.

Abbott has repeatedly clashed with the Biden administration on multiple fronts including immigration and abortion rights.

