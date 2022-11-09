Republican Governor Abbott Wins Re-Election in Texas, Beating Beto O’Rourke
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected for a third term in Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke, NBC and Fox say.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Days
Sam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX Buckles
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Congress
Abbott has repeatedly clashed with the Biden administration on multiple fronts including immigration and abortion rights.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
Credit Suisse Spinoff Asks If World Needs a New Investment Bank
Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.