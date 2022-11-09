Republican Governor Kemp Wins Re-Election in Georgia, Beating Abrams

Alisa Parenti

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Governor Brian Kemp won re-election in Georgia, defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams, ABC and NBC said.

Kemp served two terms as Georgia’s Secretary of State before being elected governor in 2018.

