Republican Governor Kemp Wins Re-Election in Georgia, Beating Abrams
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Governor Brian Kemp won re-election in Georgia, defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams, ABC and NBC said.
Kemp served two terms as Georgia’s Secretary of State before being elected governor in 2018.
