Republican governors wrap up annual conference with sights on 2022 midterms

Republicans are banking on strong showings during the November elections as they try to to turn states red during next year's high-stakes midterms. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins "CBSN AM" with more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories