Republican governors wrap up annual conference with sights on 2022 midterms

Associated Press

The Fortune Magazine reporter whose cover story helped turn Elizabeth Holmes into a Silicon Valley sensation testified Thursday as to how he ended up feeling like a pawn in the entrepreneur's promotion of what she called a revolutionary blood-testing technology. Roger Parloff's appearance on the witness stand marked a pivotal moment in Holmes' 10-week-old criminal fraud trial. Federal prosecutors are preparing to wrap up their case, which has aimed to prove that Holmes defrauded sophisticated investors, retailers and patients while she was CEO of Theranos, a startup she founded in 2003 when she was just 19.