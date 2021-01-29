A Republican grandee pays court to exiled king Trump

What - you thought Donald Trump would go off to Mar-a-Lago and only concern himself with his golf swing? That was never going to happen.

And though we may not be getting the hourly glimpse into whatever is on his mind, thanks to the Twitter ban, this first substantive statement from the former president, following his meeting with the House of Representatives minority Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, is reassuringly familiar.

But let me spool back very quickly. This is going to be the quick one-minute recap that you get on later episodes of a TV box set.

McCarthy had been a cheerleader for Trump. Always supportive; always riding to his side. But then, after the storming of the Capitol on 6 January, the most senior Republican congressman went his own way and said this: "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

So far so brave. But then McCarthy feels the icy blowback from the Trump base, and from the former president himself who was enraged. McCarthy then says Donald Trump can't be blamed, and his fast-changing analysis settles on the slightly ludicrous take - all Americans were responsible for the riot that left five dead. Which is pretty much the same, if you think about it, as saying no-one was responsible.

All of which brings us to today. It looks like congressman McCarthy went to kiss the king's ring, seeking forgiveness and absolution for the momentary lapse.

But more importantly, if you read the statement put out by Trump it shows that the former president still believes he is the Republican party's kingmaker; the powerhouse that ambitious GOP wannabes need to bend the knee to.

The first par of the statement issued by Trump's office says this: "The meeting between President Donald J Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was a very good and cordial one. They discussed many topics, number one of which was taking back the House in 2022. President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time."

Do you see what I mean about the tone being reassuringly familiar? I mean, close your eyes and you could almost imagine it was written by Mr Trump himself - even though it is in the third person singular. And leave aside the claim that his popularity has never been stronger - can anyone point me to the polling evidence that substantiates that?

The ex-president may have lost power, but he is determined to maintain his grip on the Republican party. In essence he's saying, if you want to win back the House from Democratic control in November 2022, you need me on side. Because I can create hell if I'm not.

And though you keep hearing from senior Republicans that they would like to rid themselves of their turbulent former president, Kevin McCarthy rather abjectly prostrating himself at the foot of the exiled king's throne, suggests he believes he needs the imprimatur of Donald Trump.

And the former president will have just loved the optics of today.