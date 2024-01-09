Republican Group’s Damning New Ad Attacks Trump With Trump’s Own Words

A Republican political action committee opposed to Donald Trump is taking its message straight to some of the former president’s most loyal supporters with a new spot airing on Fox News this week.

The video from Republican Accountability PAC features Trump’s own words as he egged on the mob in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before they attacked the U.S. Capitol and tried to block the certification of the 2020 election.

“Trump did this,” the ad states over footage of the assault. “He’ll do it again. He can never be president again.”

The spot also includes clips of Republican figures such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) blaming Trump for the events of Jan. 6.

NEW AD: Trump told them to fight. He’s responsible for January 6. And he can never be president again.



The PAC said that spot will run this week during town hall events on Fox News with Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as well as one featuring Trump himself:

Gunner Ramer, the PAC’s political director, said in a new release that Trump played a “central role” in Jan. 6.

“He continues to deny responsibility and pushes conspiracy theories about what took place,” he said. “We must remind voters of his contempt for the fundamental tenets of American democracy.”

The organization said it’s hoping to reach “persuadable Republicans who may be swayed by Trump’s role in the attack.”