Republican hardliners threaten US government shut down unless Biden slashes FBI spending

Republican hardliners are threatening to shut down the US government at the end of the month unless Joe Biden slashes spending on the FBI.

They are also demanding an end to “woke policies” at the defence department, including a raft of “diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican firebrand, has also demanded an impeachment inquiry into the US president, and for funding to be withdrawn from Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who has brought 44 of 91 criminal charges against Donald Trump.

Their demands also include that Mr Biden spends more on border enforcement, and some have also called for an end to US military aid to Ukraine, which will be addressed in a separate vote this month to authorise a further $24bn of support.

The demands from the Freedom Caucus, which comprises around three dozen representatives, pose as much of a challenge to Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Speaker, as to Mr Biden’s administration.

However, their threat to shut down the government could be thwarted by moderates in the House.

If the funding deal is not passed by the end of September, and a “continuing resolution” is not agreed to maintain budgets while lawmakers haggle over the bill, hundreds of thousands of government workers could be furloughed without pay.

The last “government shutdown”, which lasted 35 days between December 2018 and January 2019, affected a range of services from passport applications to bin collections at national parks, and cost the US economy around $3bn.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are expected to continue negotiations with Mr McCarthy when the House of Representatives returns on Tuesday.

Mr McCarthy has urged his colleagues to support the federal funding deal and save their concerns about immigration and other issues for specific bills on those subjects later in the year.

“It’s a great place to have a very strong fight and to hold our ground,” he told lawmakers on a call last month, adding that Republican plans to impeach Mr Biden would also grind to a halt if the government shut down.

But Right-wing Republicans insist they will only lend their votes to the government if Mr Biden agrees to their demands, and have threatened to unseat Mr McCarthy if he strikes an unfavourable deal with Democrats to avoid the shutdown.

The White House hopes the federal funding deal will be tied to a $24bn military support package for Ukraine that Mr Biden requested from Congress during its summer break.

But House Republicans are divided on further support for Kyiv, and Mr McCarthy is reportedly considering splitting the two bills to give Republicans the opportunity to deny Mr Biden’s request.

The row comes after a series of battles between Mr Biden and the Republican-majority House over government spending.

In December 2022, 71 Republicans opposed what they described as “lame duck” legislation to increase the federal budget and avoid a shutdown, while 201 voted against Mr Biden’s call to raise the US debt ceiling in June.

The ceiling was finally lifted in a deal brokered by Mr McCarthy that included a two-year plan to reduce federal spending.

A shutdown next month would see “essential” government workers, including the military, continue their work without pay, but thousands more furloughed until the logjam in Congress can be resolved.

Although a shutdown of a few days would have little impact on the operation of the government, a longer period would see federal employees miss paychecks and would have a major impact on the US economy.

Goldman Sachs, the investment bank, has predicted that each week of a shutdown would hit US GDP by 0.15 per cent, although output would bounce back once the government resumed.

