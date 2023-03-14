Republican hopeful Ron DeSantis sets execution date for Florida’s ‘Ninja Killer’

Ron DeSantis Republicans USA politics death penalty louis bernard gaskin - Brian Cahn/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

A man nicknamed the “Ninja Killer” following a 1989 double murder in Florida is set for execution next month after Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant.

Louis Bernard Gaskin is set to be executed on April 12, barring any last-minute delays, marking the second execution in the state this year after a long pause dating back to 2019.

The execution would be only the fourth under Mr DeSantis, a far slower pace than recent Florida governors, and ahead of his widely expected presidential campaign.

Gaskin was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Robert and Georgette Sturmfels on Dec 20 1989 in their home on Florida’s north-east coast. He was also convicted of armed robbery, burglary and the attempted murder of another couple nearby on the same night.

He was labelled the “Ninja Killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes.

Gaskin shot his victims with a .22-calibre rifle, investigators said. Items that he stole from the Sturmfels’ home – a clock, two lamps and a video cassette recorder – were found at his residence and were intended to be Christmas gifts for his girlfriend.

At the time, local media reported that Gaskin quickly confessed to the crimes and told a psychologist before his trial that he knew what he was doing.

“The guilt was always there,” Gaskin told him. “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”

In 1990, jurors voted 8-4 in favour of the death sentence, which the judge accepted. Florida law now requires a unanimous jury vote for capital punishment, although that could be changed this year by the state legislature.

Gaskin, now 56, has filed numerous appeals over the years. But by 2020, both the Florida and US supreme courts had cleared the way for his death warrant to be signed, Ashley Moody, Florida’s attorney general, said in court documents.

The Florida supreme court set a briefing schedule for all filings in any new Gaskin appeals to be completed by March 31.