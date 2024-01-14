Republican hopefuls brace for severe weather ahead of Iowa Caucuses
The 2024 Iowa Caucuses could be the coldest caucus on record.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
Why DeSantis and Haley are still fighting to be the last non-Trump Republican standing.
It may be hard to believe but the first votes of the 2024 presidential election cycle are less than two weeks away.
Homebuilder KB Home said this week that housing demand has improved "significantly" as interest rates have come down.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
In an interview at CES in Las Vegas, CEO Cristiano Amon expressed confidence about Qualcomm’s business in China, its largest market by revenue.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.