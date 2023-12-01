Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson offers critical support to Rep. George Santos in fight to avoid expulsion

Embattled Rep. George Santos Friday won the support of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson as he desperately sought to stave off expulsion from Congress.

With the clock ticking down to a climactic vote, the right-wing GOP leader told a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers they he would vote against the measure to expel Santos.

Republican leaders still say they are allowing lawmakers to “vote their conscience” on booting Santos, which requires a two-thirds vote of the entire House or close to half the GOP lawmakers assuming almost all Democrats vote in favor of it.

Johnson’s announcement appeared to have dramatically changed the calculus as scores of Republican lawmakers have not said how they will vote on Santos and could still vote to keep him in office.

Several Republicans who had previously said they were leaning toward expelling Santos emerged from the Johnson meeting saying they would back saving him.

Santos has defiantly refused to resign for months, in effect daring colleagues to expel him,

Santos would become the first lawmaker to be expelled without being convicted of a crime since the Civil War, a powerful precedent cited by many Republicans and even some Democrats.

Fellow first term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), one of the leaders of the effort to oust Santos, sounded downbeat as he emerged from the GOP meeting.

He refused to criticize Johnson for tossing a lifeline to Santos and even improbably sought to blame Democrats if Santos survives.

“It’s abundantly clear that George Santos is unfit for public office from dog catcher to Congress,” Lawler said. “Leaving this man in office for another year is absurd,”

Right-wing Republicans appeared to be lining up to back Santos after Johnson’s crucial move.

Upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the top GOP leader from New York, said she would vote for Santos to stay.

“The momentum seems to be changing,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee). “It seems to be moving towards keeping him. He’s innocent till proven guiltly.”

Despite the litany of Santos’s alleged misdeeds, Burchett said many lawmakers have made mistakes but remained in office.

“We’re all sinners here,” Burchett added.

Santos was a virtual political unknown until 2022 when he burst onto the political scene by portraying himself as a trailblazing gay conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump.

He claimed to be a successful financial manager, with a prestigious business degree and even distant Jewish heritage.

After he flipped a Democratic leaning seat in the midterms, Santos became an epic embarrassment for GOP as his entire life story unraveled as a pack of lies.

Things went from bad to worse for Santos when federal prosecutors hit him with a 23-count indictment. He is accused of stealing donors’ credit card information, campaign finance violations, and even COVID-19 unemployment fraud.

His chances of remaining in Congress took a huge blow when the House Ethics Committee issued a scathing report this month. It accused him of using his campaign as a virtual piggy bank to fund personal expenses like luxury goods, plush vacation and even the porn site OnlyFans.