Republican Jack Ciattarelli concedes in New Jersey governor's race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded defeat to Democrat Phil Murphy in the New Jersey governor's race on Friday, 10 days after the end of an election campaign in which he narrowed a wide lead enjoyed by the incumbent.

At a press conference in Raritan, his hometown, Ciattarelli said he had congratulated Murphy on his victory and assured supporters his concession was justified.

"I called Governor Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his re-election and wished him well in serving people of New Jersey," the former state senator said.

"There does not appear to be a path to victory or the basis for a recount. Nor do we know of any systemic or widespread fraud," he told his supporters. "So no, I see no proof that this election was stolen."

Ciattarelli, 59, prompted cheers from the audience when he announced he would run for governor again in four years.

The Republican candidate had campaigned against high taxes and sought to label Murphy, a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive, as out of touch.

New Jersey has trended Democratic in recent years. President Joe Biden carried the state over former President Donald Trump last year by more than 15 percentage points.

Murphy, 64, is the first Democratic governor in four decades to win re-election in New Jersey, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 1 million in the densely populated state.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Four Black Women Stood Up to the U.S. Army During World War II

    The Senate passed legislation to award the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps (WACs) deployed overseas during World War II the Congressional Gold Medal. The spotlight on the “Six Triple Eight” has sparked increased interest in the African American female military experience during World War II. But the successes of this unit are only a part of a much bigger story. The reality was that the battalion represented only 855 out of approximately 6,500 Black women who served in the U.S. WACs from 1942 to 1945.

  • Ex-chief pharmacist at Erie VA pleads guilty to stealing 100 pain pills from facility

    The U.S. Attorney's Office said it will not object to probation when defendant is sentenced in federal court in Erie.

  • Johnson County chose conservatives for school boards. Here’s how districts may change

    Emboldened parents and candidates have already have made waves, protesting mask requirements and criticizing diversity initiatives.

  • COVID's first eight months infected 1 million Texans. Here's where the state ranks now.

    A leading Texas COVID expert says the state could soon pass California in caseloads and deaths if vaccination rates do not improve.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Adam Cromie still in GM mix, David Stearns responds to rumors

    Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

  • Everyday Habits You Wouldn't Believe Lead to Abdominal Fat

    Developing belly fat—or visceral fat, the fat in the abdominal area that grows around vital organs like the liver and pancreas, raising health risks—can be a bit more complicated than "calories in, calories out." (Although burning more calories than you consume on a daily basis is a great starting point for reducing belly fat.) In fact, some of the everyday habits that can pack on belly fat might shock you—some aren't commonly associated with weight, and others may even be considered healthy. Re

  • Powerful Democrat concedes to GOP newcomer, citing a 'red wave'

    State Sen. President Steve Sweeney conceded Wednesday that he lost reelection to GOP political newcomer, commercial truck driver Edward Durr. Durr reportedly only spent around $2,300 on his campaign.

  • GOP newcomer Durr victorious in NJ senate race

    Edward Durr, a Republican political newcomer, a commercial truck driver who spent only a few thousand dollars on his campaign has claimed victory in beating State Sen. President Steve Sweeney. (Nov. 10)

  • U.S. Should Take Heed Of Europe, Pandemic's New Epicenter, WHO Official Warns

    While coronavirus cases have stabilized or decreased everywhere else, they're rising in the WHO's European region.

  • Georgia football star Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

    A first-round NFL prospect, Anderson is accused of assaulting a woman as she slept.

  • Kansas City area parents worry about kids’ COVID shots. Here’s what doctors tell them

    “It’s tough to be the first ones,” says one hesitant mom.

  • ‘Do You Know Where Summer Is?’ Behavior Analyst Questions Father Of Missing 5-Year-Old

    On June 15, 2021, 5-year-old Summer Wells vanished from her family's home in rural Hawkins County, Tennessee, without a trace. After searching for her themselves, then calling police, Summer’s parents, Candus and Don, who say they believe their child was abducted, reached out to social media for help in finding clues to their daughter’s disappearance. After they were repeatedly accused online of either killing their daughter or having something to do with her disappearance, the parents say they decided to sit down with behavior analysts and body language experts Scott Rouse and Greg Hartley to prove the accusations wrong. What was Don’s response when Scott Rouse asked, “Do you know where Summer is?” And later, what was the question that prompted Candus to walk away? Watch part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Disappearance of Summer Wells,” to see what happened during Scott and Greg’s interview with Summer’s parents. Then tune in to Friday’s conclusion, “Summer Wells Disappearance: What Do the Parents Know?” when Don and Candus meet Dr. Phil. Check your local listing for air times. WATCH: ‘It Was Just A Normal Day,’ Says Father Of Summer Wells About The Day She Disappeared TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news? If you have any knowledge of or information on the whereabouts of Summer Wells, please call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463) or send tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov. For more on the investigation, visit https://www.tn.gov/tbi

  • Did China's Xi Jinping Secure A President-For-Life Position? What You Need To Know

    The Chinese Communist Party has passed a "historical resolution" that will secure President Xi Jinping's political power for the foreseeable future. What Happened: The resolution is the third of its kind in the party’s history — the first was passed by Mao Zedong in 1945 and the second by Deng Xiaoping in 1981, and both resulted in their respective control of the party’s leadership. The resolution was passed Thursday morning at the closing of the sixth plenary session of the Central Committee, o

  • Democrats plan revamp for green cards in possible win for tech sector, as Republicans object

    A provision in the House's version of the Build Back Better Act would boost the tech industry's efforts to hire foreign-born workers, as it would make more green cards available. But it's drawing flak from some Republicans, who argue the Democratic-run House's legislation would harm American workers.

  • Dr. Kizzy breaks silence on US court battle over Moderna vaccine patent

    Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, also known as “Dr. Kizzy,” was part of the team that helped develop the Moderna COVID-19 […] The post Dr. Kizzy breaks silence on US court battle over Moderna vaccine patent appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. lawmaker looks to block first major Saudi arms deal under Biden

    Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar filed legislation on Friday seeking to block the sale of $650 million air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the first major arms sale to the kingdom during President Joe Biden's administration. Omar said she filed the measure, known as a joint resolution of disapproval, because of Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's civil war, considered one of the world's war humanitarian disasters, and its human rights record. The Biden administration announced on Nov. 4 that it had approved the sale of https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-state-dept-okays-650-million-potential-air-to-air-missile-deal-saudi-arabia-2021-11-04 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to $650 million.

  • Stephen Colbert Shows The Exact Moment Trump Got Hit With Judge's ‘Knockout Blow’

    "The Late Show" host shows just how badly the former guy was burned in court.

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's message to shoppers and travelers amid supply chain crisis

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins “CBS Mornings” with a message to holiday shoppers and travelers amid the supply chain crisis. As part of our series "In Short Supply," he tells us what the administration is doing to help ease congestion at the nation's ports and when he thinks the crisis will end.

  • Here's what Patriots players said about Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday

    Odell Beckham Jr. was a popular subject during Patriots press conferences Wednesday. Here's what Mac Jones, Devin McCourty and Nelson Agholor had to say about the free agent wide receiver.

  • Edna Jackson sworn in at Georgia Capitol, just in time to vote on redistricting

    Edna Jackson has been sworn in as the Georgia House District 165 representative after soundly winning last week's special election.